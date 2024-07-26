Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 07/26/2024 – 5:30

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games takes place on Friday, the 26th, and the attire that Brazil will wear has become the target of criticism and controversy.

On social media, many people accuse the look of being too conservative. Responsible for the piece, Riachuelo states that “the denim jackets tell an important story about Brazilian roots and the rescue of a northeastern artisanal tradition.”

The T-shirts feature “Brazilian colors and a hint of French inspiration in the Breton stripes.” The controversial white skirts, which have been the target of much criticism, are also produced by the retailer, but are not for sale.

On their feet, Brazilians will be wearing traditional Havaianas sandals. The special edition is available in three models: white sole with white straps, blue sole with white straps and yellow sole with green straps.

The podium clothes are manufactured by the Chinese brand Peak, which does not have a website in Portuguese and can only be purchased at Casa Brasil, in Paris. The COB did not disclose the prices.

Other brands that have a partnership with the COB and produce licensed pieces for Team Brazil are Mormaii and Senna.

Check the price of the parts that can be purchased

Riachuelo

Women’s T-shirt – R$69.90 and R$79.90

Men’s T-shirts – R$79.90 and R$99.90

Women’s and men’s sweatshirt – R$299.90

Women’s and men’s sweatpants – R$159.90

Children’s sweatshirt – R$259.90

Children’s sweatpants – R$159.90

Embroidered Denim Jacket R$599.90

Havaianas

Havaianas Brasil Logo Flip Flops, from 33/34 to 47/48, for R$54.99

Senna



Senna COB Line – from R$ 179.90



Mormaii





Mormaii COB Line – from R$ 159.00

Volêi – Body Work By Riachuelo

In addition to the partnership with Time Brasil, the retailer also supplies materials for the men’s and women’s volleyball teams and for the beach volleyball doubles.

Volleyball Body Work Line – from R$89.90

Puma – Aletism

The German company is the supplier of the Brazilian athletics team. The online store has several items, such as caps, polo shirts, tops, cropped tops and overalls.

Performance Polo T-shirt – R$ 249

RT Sports – Handball

Only the women’s team will be representing Brazil in Handball at the Paris Olympics. Items can be found starting at R$89.90.

Nike – Football and Basketball

Nike is responsible for the jerseys that will be used by women’s soccer and men’s basketball. The Olympic soccer jersey, which does not have the CBF symbol but only a Brazilian flag, is not for sale. The traditional model can be found for R$170 and up. The basketball team’s jersey is sold out on the supplier’s website.

Kick – Rugby

The official game shirt of the women’s Rugby 7 team, which will represent Brazil in the games, costs R$200.