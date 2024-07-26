07/26/2024 – 5:30
The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games takes place on Friday, the 26th, and the attire that Brazil will wear has become the target of criticism and controversy.
On social media, many people accuse the look of being too conservative. Responsible for the piece, Riachuelo states that “the denim jackets tell an important story about Brazilian roots and the rescue of a northeastern artisanal tradition.”
+ Riachuelo says Olympic uniform combines Brazilianness, sustainability and Dior style
The T-shirts feature “Brazilian colors and a hint of French inspiration in the Breton stripes.” The controversial white skirts, which have been the target of much criticism, are also produced by the retailer, but are not for sale.
On their feet, Brazilians will be wearing traditional Havaianas sandals. The special edition is available in three models: white sole with white straps, blue sole with white straps and yellow sole with green straps.
The podium clothes are manufactured by the Chinese brand Peak, which does not have a website in Portuguese and can only be purchased at Casa Brasil, in Paris. The COB did not disclose the prices.
Other brands that have a partnership with the COB and produce licensed pieces for Team Brazil are Mormaii and Senna.
Check the price of the parts that can be purchased
Riachuelo
Women’s T-shirt – R$69.90 and R$79.90
Men’s T-shirts – R$79.90 and R$99.90
Women’s and men’s sweatshirt – R$299.90
Women’s and men’s sweatpants – R$159.90
Children’s sweatshirt – R$259.90
Children’s sweatpants – R$159.90
Embroidered Denim Jacket R$599.90
Havaianas
Havaianas Brasil Logo Flip Flops, from 33/34 to 47/48, for R$54.99
Senna
Senna COB Line – from R$ 179.90
Mormaii
Mormaii COB Line – from R$ 159.00
Volêi – Body Work By Riachuelo
In addition to the partnership with Time Brasil, the retailer also supplies materials for the men’s and women’s volleyball teams and for the beach volleyball doubles.
Volleyball Body Work Line – from R$89.90
Puma – Aletism
The German company is the supplier of the Brazilian athletics team. The online store has several items, such as caps, polo shirts, tops, cropped tops and overalls.
Performance Polo T-shirt – R$ 249
RT Sports – Handball
Only the women’s team will be representing Brazil in Handball at the Paris Olympics. Items can be found starting at R$89.90.
Nike – Football and Basketball
Nike is responsible for the jerseys that will be used by women’s soccer and men’s basketball. The Olympic soccer jersey, which does not have the CBF symbol but only a Brazilian flag, is not for sale. The traditional model can be found for R$170 and up. The basketball team’s jersey is sold out on the supplier’s website.
Kick – Rugby
The official game shirt of the women’s Rugby 7 team, which will represent Brazil in the games, costs R$200.
#Brazils #Olympic #uniform #clothes #cost #buy
Biodiversity in the UAE
[url=https://blacksprut2rprrt3aoigwh7zftiprzqyqynzz2eiimmykw7wkpyad.com]bs2best.at[/url]
The UAE has 49 terrestrial and marine protected areas, including eight in Dubai. Accounting for over 18% of the country’s land territory and 12% of its marine and coastal territory, these protected areas are often natural reserves which include all the major ecosystems found in the region: mountain, desert, coastal and marine.
https://bs2site-at.net
blacksprut
Andrew Gardner, associate director of Biodiversity Conservation at Emirates Nature-WWF, says wildlife conservation is recognized as an “important responsibility and obligation by the UAE.” For example, the country is a signatory to multiple international conservation conventions, such as the Convention on Biological Diversity, and has helped reintroduce animals such as the Arabian oryx to the Arabian Peninsula. According to Gardner, there are now over 1,600 oryx in two of the UAE’s protected areas, and thousands more in zoos across the region.
However, rapid development and population growth across the Emirates mean that “53% of bird species, 46.7% of mammal species, 19% of reptile species, and 8% of plant species” are endangered, according to a government report.
Gardner says the Arabian wolf and striped hyena have both gone extinct from the UAE in recent decades, and a small population of Arabian leopards that lived the Hajar Mountains until the mid-1990s are now also believed to be extinct.
Karingattil points to habitat loss, climate change and overfishing as some of the major threats facing wildlife in the UAE, but one issue he thinks people should take more action against is plastic pollution.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup It in fact was a amusement account it Look advanced to far added agreeable from you However how can we communicate