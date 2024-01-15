DDorival Junior already has the most important title as a club coach: the 61-year-old soccer teacher won the South American soccer crown with Flamengo from Rio de Janeiro in 2022. Winning the Copa Libertadors with what is probably Brazil's most popular club and largest fan base – that's not a bad prerequisite for getting the necessary support for the ejection seat par excellence: Brazil's national coach. Since the last World Cup title in 2002, there have been ten coaches on the Seleção bench, only one of whom made it to a World Cup semi-final: Luiz Felipe Scolari, who lost 7-1 to Germany with Brazil in 2014. Now it's Dorival Junior's turn.

For two decades now, the great football nation has been looking for a personality who will lead the country back to the top of the world. Coaches like Dunga, Carlos Alberto Parreira and Tite failed. After exiting in the quarter-finals at the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022, Dorival Junior is already the third coach after the two interim solutions Ramon Menezes and Fernando Diniz. His advantage: He knows the depths of Brazilian football exactly. The man with graying hair and distinctive glasses has made more than three dozen stops on the pitch and on the bench.