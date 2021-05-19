Ricardo Salles, Brazil’s Minister of the Environment, is under the scrutiny of the country’s authorities since he would be involved in the illegal export of wood from the Amazon region to the United States and Europe. Several NGOs also accuse him of dismantling state entities that control possible crimes against the environment.

One of the Brazilian ministers closest to President Jair Bolsonaro is suspected of having facilitated the illegal export of wood from the Amazon rainforest, threatened by logging and forest fires.

This Wednesday, May 19, the Brazilian police registered several properties related to the Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, and other officials, accused of allowing such exports.

The Supreme Court of Brazil ordered the immediate suspension of ten officials from the Ministry of the Environment and the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (Ibama), responsible for environmental protection actions and policies.

In the so-called ‘Operation Akuanduba’, authorized by Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, the police were able to access Salles’ bank and tax records.

The raid on the properties comes a month after the then chief of the Amazonas state police, who was dismissed, filed a complaint with the Supreme Court to open an investigation against the Minister of the Environment for apparently obstructing the inspection of the largest timber seizure in the history of Brazil.

Ricardo Salles, Minister of the Environment of Brazil. File. © Reuters

Salles is also accused by several Brazilian NGOs of dismantling the state entities that control possible crimes in Brazilian ecosystems.

Salles calls the investigation “unnecessary”

During the search of Ricardo Salles’ properties, the police said that environmental officials had favored exporting companies over the public interest. The investigation also looks for possible evidence of corruption and smuggling.

About 160 agents were in charge of carrying out 35 search warrants in various addresses in the states of Amazonas, Sao Paulo, Pará and Brasilia, some of them linked to Salles.

For the Minister of the Environment, it was an “exaggerated” and “unnecessary” operation. Salles added that there was never a plan between Ibama and the environment ministry to facilitate the alleged illegal export of wood.

“I explained to the president (Bolsonaro) what it is about (…) I already know what it is about and it seems to me that it is something that will be clarified or can be clarified very quickly,” Salles said in statements to the media. Communication.

For their part, environmental groups and investors focused on sustainability have demanded that Salles be removed as minister for rolling back policies for environmental protection in Brazil.

One of them is the Climate Observatory, a network that brings together about 50 NGOs. The agency assures that Salles is in favor of the economic exploitation of natural reserves and indigenous lands and of greater flexibility in environmental regulations.

“We are going to see now what crimes will be discovered. The fact is that Salles set up a real dispatch of environmental crime in the Ministry of the Environment and one day he would have to answer for that ”, affirmed the executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, Marcio Astrini.

With EFE, Reuters and local media