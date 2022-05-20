Among the largest economies in Latin America, the country is in 3rd position, behind only Venezuela and Argentina

Brazil has the 4th highest inflation of the countries that make up the G20, a group that brings together the 19 largest economies in the world and the European Union. The index stands at 12.1% in the 12-month period.

is behind from Turkey (69.9%), Argentina (58%) and Russia (17.8%). Several G20 countries face the highest rates of inflation in many years.

When considering the 6 largest economies in Latin America, the country ranks 3rd behind only from Venezuela (172%) and Argentina. It has higher inflation than Chile and Mexico.

Although inflation is high in Brazil, the country already had a high index, while the others had attenuated growth in their values ​​in recent months. THE Power 360 listened to economists to understand the explanations for the 2-digit inflation in the country.

“Everything that could go wrong, did”, says XP economist Tatiana Nogueira. She claims that much of the rise in prices is caused by external factors. The economist at Serasa Experian, Luiz Rabi, also says that external factors are the ones that most put pressure on inflation in Brazil.

Among the reasons cited by economists are:

the price of commodities ;

supply chain crisis;

war in Ukraine.

But it’s not just external factors that have an impact. There are, internally, causes of high inflation. One of the factors would be demand inflation, when there is more demand for goods than supply. Another cause would be the strong monetary and fiscal expansion made by the government with emergency programs because of the pandemic.

In this case, it is not only Brazil that suffers consequences from the increase in public spending, several countries deal with this problem, which today directly affects the rise in inflation. There is also the water crisis that the country went through and which, mainly, increased energy prices.

In the view of economists, the bitter medicine that countries are adopting is the increase in interest rates. Brazil, for example, has been raising interest rates since March 2021. Currently, the interest rate is at 12.75%.

“Raise the interest rate to restrict credit, consumption and investment and the economy weakens. Unemployment rises and wages fall […]. It’s hard to have an effective remedy against inflation that doesn’t trigger a short-term recession.”says Rabbi.

In the opinion of economists interviewed by the Power 360, inflation should remain in 2 digits until the 2nd semester. The expectation is that it will return to single digits from September or October and close the year on a high, but lower than the current one.

On Thursday (May 19, 2022), the government raised its 2022 inflation forecast from 6.6% to 7.9%.

“INFLATION HELL HAS PASSED”

At an event in São Paulo on Thursday (May 19, 2022), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that the “hell” of inflation has already passed in Brazil while the countries of Europe have acceleration of prices.

“There is a shortage of butter in Holland, there are people fighting in the gas line in the countryside of England, which has had the highest inflation in the last 40 years and will soon reach double digits. They are going to hell. We have already left hell, we know the way and we know how to get out of the pit fast.”

April inflation was 1.06%, the highest for the month since 1996.