Argentina has the highest rate for the skyrocketing period, 31.9%; China recorded deflation from January to April

Accumulated inflation in Brazil, from January to April, was 2.7%. This is the 5th highest percentage among the G20 countries, with the exception of Australia, which has quarterly data. The highest rates for the period are from Argentina (31.9%), Turkey (15.2%), Germany (3%) and France (2.8%).

The survey considers the 17 countries that have already released April data and the Euro Zone. For Japan, UK and South Africa, the Power360 considered market projections for April. Australia was not included because it accounts for 1-quarter cumulative inflation.

According to official data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the accumulated inflation in the first 4 months of 2022 had been 4.29% in Brazil. In other words, it slowed down compared to the same period last year. The IPCA (Ample National Consumer Price Index) ended 2022 with an annual rate of 5.79%. Financial market projections indicate that it will end this year at 6.03%.

Accumulated inflation in 4 months in Argentina was 31.9% this year. It had been 23.2% in the same period last year. That is, it increased by 8.7 percentage points.

The country is also a leader in ranking when considering the accumulated rate in 12 months. Argentina’s CPI (consumer price index) reached 108.8% up to April, the highest level in 31 years. In 2nd place is Turkey, with 44%.

When observing the accumulated rates in the last 12 months, Brazil comes out better in the picture. The annualized percentage of the country was 4.2%, above only China (0.1%), Russia (2.3%), Saudi Arabia (2.7%), Japan (3.2%), Korea South (3.7%) and Spain (4.1%).

LATIN AMERICA

Accumulated inflation in the first four months of Colombia reached 5.4%. In the same period, Uruguay recorded 4.3%, also above Brazil. Bolivia had a deflation of 0.1% in the period.