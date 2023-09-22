Xokleng indigenous people celebrate their judicial victory this Thursday at the Supreme Court in Brasilia. UESLEI MARCELINO (REUTERS)

The indigenous people of Brazil, descendants of those who inhabited these lands before the conquest or before anyone contemplated the mere notion of turning them into a country, have scored this Thursday a vital victory for their people and the environment. The majority of the judges of the Supreme Court rejected this Thursday by nine to two the thesis defended by the agricultural sector lobby that called for establishing a time limit on land claims by indigenous people. This judicial process, which began to be judged in the highest court in 2021, has since then kept native and environmental organizations in suspense because indigenous reserves are crucial to preserve the vast culture of native peoples, but also to protect nature. and biodiversity both in the Amazon and in the states where crops and livestock advance.

Representatives of the indigenous people have followed this trial that they consider historic from the Supreme Court room itself, in Brasilia. For two years, each of the long-intermediate hearings held has raised enormous expectations because this case establishes jurisprudence. And, therefore, the result has enormous repercussions for the indigenous people, of course, but also for the agricultural sector, the most dynamic of the economy, the one that grows the most and generates the most jobs.

Once again in this polarized Brazil, the highest court has been divided into ideological camps. The two judges who have voted in favor of the agribusiness thesis are the two appointed by the previous president, Jair Bolsonaro, from the extreme right, who refused to demarcate even a single centimeter of new land for natives or biodiversity.

He lobby of agribusiness intended that the indigenous people could not claim territories in which they were not settled on the day the Constitution was promulgated, that is, October 5, 1988. Their argument was that with that time limit innumerable disputes over lands and lands could be resolved. provide legal security to agricultural producers. For the natives, imposing this restriction would have meant legalizing multiple expulsions that occurred before that date, especially during the dictatorship, which ended in 1985.

The indigenous people are a very small minority of Brazilians (1.7 million among those who live in villages and cities) and their lands make up more than 13% of the territory. And in them they perform a vital function for the planet because they are always the areas where nature is best preserved. In images taken by satellites in the Amazon or other ecosystems, indigenous lands and natural reserves are easy to identify because they are usually green islands.

“Victory! We defeated the legal-political thesis of the temporal framework,” proclaimed in a note the APIB, the organization that brings together the indigenous peoples of Brazil and that until a few months ago was directed by Sonia Guajajara, now Minister of Indigenous Peoples in the Government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In any case, the APIB warns that throughout the judicial process some dangers have emerged, such as the possibility that agricultural producers must be compensated.

“Our original right is guaranteed, but there are issues in the Supreme Court debate that threaten us,” the APIB states in the note, adding that “the proposal for compensation for bare land may make the demarcations and exclusive usufruct of indigenous lands unfeasible.” , which is also an inviolable right.”

The process of demarcating indigenous lands was very intense in the first years after Brazil regained democracy in 1985. But a decade ago it was stopped due to the political, social and economic crisis that the country was going through and in the last four years it was completely paralyzed. Retired military man Jair Bolsonaro promised in his first presidential campaign not to legalize “a single centimeter of indigenous land” and he kept his word. Lula has resumed the process but at a much more timid pace than the indigenous people and environmentalists would have liked. He resumed the creation of indigenous lands with eight areas carefully chosen from the long list of requests because he avoided those that could be the most conflictive in both political and legal terms.

The case that the Supreme Court has now judged concerns a specific land in the State of Santa Catarina, in the south of the country. In 2009, a first instance judge stripped the Ibirama-Laklano territory of its status as an indigenous reserve, arguing that the natives were not there on the day the Constitution came into force, which recognizes the right to the aboriginals over their lands, including the exclusive exploitation. Bolsonaro failed in the attempt to allow outsiders to also exploit those riches.

President Lula and his Government were waiting for what the Supreme Court would decide in this case. But the decision of the highest court is not an end to the matter. Because the agricultural lobby has sought an alternative way to achieve its objective, the Senate, which is debating a bill on the matter. Your honorable Members are scheduled to vote on it next week.

