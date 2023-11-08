The designer Mauricio Duarte with two of his models, during a catwalk. Gabriel Colombara / @agfotosite

A few months ago, on the exclusive catwalk of the São Paulo Fashion Week, the most influential fashion showcase in Brazil, the prayers of a sacred song of the Tikuna indigenous people of the Amazon were heard. It was the start of the parade Mauricio Duarte, a young stylist who, along with names like Dayana Molina, Rodrigo Tremembé or We’e’na Tikuna, is revolutionizing fashion in his country. Brazilian indigenous people, with increasing visibility in all areas, now also claim a place on the catwalks.

At just 27 years old, Duarte’s creations are among the favorites of the first lady, Janja da Silva, and the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, and have just been included in the first book published by the magazine Vogue in Brazil. The collection that she excited on the São Paulo catwalk was inspired by the igarapés (the Amazonian streams, essential for those who live in the tropical jungle). Duarte is of Kaixana descent and grew up in Manaus, the great Amazonian metropolis. The fashion bug bit him when he accompanied his mother to the craft fairs in the riverside towns of the jungle. These references continue in his current work, where the use of basketry made with straw is abundant. arumã. A sculptural skirt in the shape of a braided basket was one of the most celebrated creations from his latest collection. These and other pieces, especially the accessories, are the result of the work of artisan cooperatives from the region of the upper Negro River, in the depths of the Amazon.

The mark of indigenous identity in his work is obvious, but Duarte points out that he does not want to see himself confined to the category of “indigenous stylist.” “I can’t talk about my work without looking at home. All my identity, the value of my culture, comes from there. “I can’t be away, because it’s the place that is in me, but at the same time there is something uncomfortable,” he confesses by phone from the hustle and bustle of his atelier in São Paulo. This estrangement, he explains, has to do with the clichés and the interested use that the industry can make of these emerging creators. “There are many people who talk about the Amazon (…) there is a very strong discourse of care, of ESG – corporate social responsibility – in companies, but few look at us with interest in our being a power, it is rather because we are an image pretty, very salable. I don’t want that,” she warns.

Two models wear designs by Mauricio Duarte. Courtesy

He is also not willing to enter the crazy lane of the industry. He has just returned from Climate Week in New York, and although Brazilian critics are eagerly awaiting him, he resigned from participating in the next São Paulo fashion week, which is being held this week, to work more calmly. His priority right now is to give more space to natural dyeing with leaves. crajiru (the same plant with which his grandmother makes tea) and recycling used clothing, because he assures that the pollution caused by disposable fashion is one of his main concerns. “It doesn’t make sense to create more and more products,” she says.

Environmental awareness and activism for the indigenous cause are in the DNA of these creators. Well-known activists participated in Duarte’s parade, such as Samela Sateré Mawé and Tukuma Pataxó, with hundreds of thousands of followers on social networks, and there were banners against Congress’s attempts to limit the demarcation of indigenous lands. For Dayana Molina, a pioneer in indigenous Brazilian fashion, this activism is not chosen. “When you are born indigenous you do not choose to fight. You have to fight. My position as a creator and activist is to use fashion as a tool to denounce, but also to bring beauty to what I do,” she comments by phone. An example is the striking red dress she created last year on request for the Met Gala in New York, which she named ‘Uterus of Abya Yala’. The word means “ripe land” in the Kuna language and many indigenous activists have adopted it to avoid the use of Latin.

Molina, with ancestors from the Aymara and Fulni-ô ethnic groups, started in indigenous fashion when everything was yet to be done, not so long ago, in 2016. It was then when he created his brand, Nalimo, and realized that around her she had zero references to indigenous fashion and very Eurocentric visions of the standard of beauty. When he started looking for native models to wear his clothes, the agencies shrugged their shoulders, so with some colleagues he set up a collective, Indigenous Fashion BR, to search for them throughout Brazil. “Of course there were models, what there weren’t were opportunities,” he says about that first casting independent.

A model walks on a catwalk wearing a design by Mauricio Duarte.

Ze Takahashi / @agfotosite

Brazil has 1.7 million indigenous people, 0.83% of the population, and the majority live in the Amazon states. The indigenous fashion that reaches fashion magazines, however, is basically made from the country’s economic engine, São Paulo, although almost always with one foot in the northern territories. Molina comments that one of his obsessions is to cooperate fairly with the women of the Kraó, Iwa Nawa and Kayapó ethnic groups who live in the Amazon and act as their suppliers. “It’s not that they make the clothes, it’s more collaborative. It is about each community representing itself, building its narrative and creativity being an element of cohesion,” she says. With this careful look, for example, a certain border or drawing that may be considered sacred in a village is prevented from being trivialized by becoming a product for sale, says the stylist.

Friction between tradition and capitalist logic is almost inevitable, especially when entering the realm of cultural appropriation. In May, a Dior show in Mexico raised eyebrows because the French luxury house supposedly did not give the visibility that the Oaxacan artisans who made the embroidery of the huipils, traditional blouses, deserved. For Molina, in this debate we must differentiate between big brands that directly steal cultural heritage and the conscious attitude of the end user. A non-indigenous person can and should wear the creations that come out of her workshop, she says with conviction. “The problem is appropriating something without giving credit, without valuing it. When you use something that is not from your culture it has to be made visible, praised… it is another path. But everyone has to wear indigenous fashion, because indigenous creators have to live well,” she remarks.

Attacking this controversy head on is one of the pillars of the Éwà Poranga fashion school, which also defines itself as a “pluricultural” consultancy and which on its website promises to “get rid of the means of cultural appropriation”, as well as repair “racist” education. and incomplete” of the traditional curricula that left out Afro-Brazilian and indigenous references. Papiõn Cristiane Carla, one of the teachers, explains by phone that at the moment it is mostly working on-line and has already trained 69 people, who still receive classes on ethnic prints and “the story that fashion doesn’t tell.” The interest is growing. “We have taken a leap. The university is uniting with traditional knowledge, there is an explosion throughout Brazil,” the teacher says with satisfaction. The results of the “seeds,” as she calls her students, may soon be seen on the catwalks.