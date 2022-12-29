By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s gross public debt had another month of reduction in November, driven by a net redemption of bonds and nominal growth in activity, despite a primary deficit recorded in the month, data from the Central Bank showed this Thursday. -market.

The indicator fell to 74.5% of GDP in November, from 75.1% in October, the lowest level since December 2019 (74.4%), before the pandemic hit the country and the federal government launched a series of spending emergencies to combat it.

The drop in gross debt was mainly determined by a net redemption of 74.7 billion reais of debt in the month, which contributed to a 0.8 percentage point decline in the ratio, according to the Central Bank.

The data was also affected by the effect of nominal GDP growth, which caused a reduction of 0.5 percentage points in the ratio, according to the Central Bank. The nominal increase in GDP is guided by the strength of activity, but is also affected by inflation.

Net debt, which also includes government assets, remained stable at 57.0% of GDP last month.

In November, the Brazilian consolidated public sector recorded a primary deficit of 20.089 billion reais, worse than the 13.650 billion reais deficit expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The result was lower than the surplus of 15.034 billion reais computed in November 2021.

Last month, there was a deficit of 16.254 billion reais in the central government and a gap of 3.710 billion reais in states and municipalities. The data for regional governments is the worst for the months of November in the series that started in 1991.

State-owned companies had a positive balance of 145 million reais last month.