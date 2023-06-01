High compared to the 4th quarter of last year; in current values, amounted to R$ 2.6 trillion

The country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grew by 1.9% in the 1st quarter of the year compared to the 4th quarter of 2022. IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the data this Thursday (June 1, 2023). In current values, it totaled R$ 2.6 trillion.

The financial market projections obtained by the Power360 indicated that the country would grow from 1.2% to 1.6% in the period compared to the 4th quarter of 2022, when economic activity retracted by 0.2%.

The Ministry of Finance announced on May 23 that the country should grow 1.2% from January to March, but the survey was carried out before the announcement of sectoral data and the preview of GDP, measured by the IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity ) of central bank.

According to the monetary authority, the country’s economic activity advanced 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The GDP Monitor, on the other hand, FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas) calculated that Brazil grew 1.6% in the period.

The financial market is betting on 1.26% GDP growth in 2023, according to the Focus Bulletin of the BC (Central bank). The Ministry of Finance estimates the increase at 1.9%.

COMPOSITION

The services sector has the largest share of the Brazilian GDP (70.9%), followed by industry, with 22.5%. Here is the composition below, according to the IBGE:

UNDERSTAND GDP

The Gross Domestic Product is the sum of everything the country produced in a given period. It is one of the most important performance indicators of an economy.

The official result is calculated in two ways by the IBGE: from the perspective of supply, which considers everything that was produced in the country, and from the perspective of demand, which considers everything that was consumed.

On the supply side, the following are considered:

the industry;

the services;

the agriculture.

On the demand side, the following are considered:

household consumption;

government consumption;

investments;

exports minus imports.

The result is presented quarterly by the IBGE, which has up to 90 days after the closing of a period to make the disclosure. Consolidated data, however, are ready only after 2 years.

This report is being updated.