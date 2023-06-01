Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/01/2023 – 9:40 am

Share



The Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 1.9% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of last year, reported this Thursday, the 1st, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The result came in above the median estimate of analysts consulted by Projeções Broadcast, positive by 1.2%, and within the range, up between 0.4% and 2.4%.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, GDP increased by 4.0%, within the estimates collected by Projeções Broadcast, which ranged from an increase of 0.9% to 4.3%, but again above the positive median of 3.1%.

Also according to the institute, GDP for the first quarter of 2023 totaled BRL 2.6 trillion.

Agriculture stands out

The GDP of agriculture recorded a strong increase of 21.60% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter, according to the IBGE. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, GDP increased by 18.80%.

The Gross Domestic Product of services recorded an increase of 0.60% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, GDP grew by 2.90%.

The industry’s GDP recorded a decrease of 0.10% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the IBGE. In comparison with the first quarter of 2022, the industry’s GDP increased by 1.90%.

Household consumption, on the other hand, increased by 0.20% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, household consumption increased by 3.50%.

Government consumption, in turn, rose 0.30% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, government consumption increased by 1.20%.

Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) recorded a 3.40% drop in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter, according to the IBGE. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the GFCF increased by 0.80%. According to the IBGE, the investment rate (GFCF/GDP) in the first quarter was 17.70%.























