Following the results of the presidential elections in Venezuelathe Brazilian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday through his account on X (formerly Twitter) in which he insisted that there must be “an impartial verification of the results.”

“The Brazilian government welcomes the peaceful nature of yesterday’s election day in Venezuela and is closely following the recount process. It also reaffirms the fundamental principle of popular sovereignty, which must be observed through impartial verification of the results.“, says the press release.

The statements come after the National Electoral Council (CNE)from Venezuela, declared victory for Nicolas Maduro in the vote on July 28. However, the opposition and several members of the international community have questioned the veracity of the vote.

“In this context, the National Electoral Council is expecting the publication of data broken down by polling station, an essential step towards transparency, credibility and legitimacy of the electoral results,” the Brazilian government added.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) gives a speech after learning the results of the presidential elections on Monday, in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo:Ronald Peña R. EFE Share

The position that Lula has expressed in the past

Before the elections in Venezuela, the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvaexpressed concern about statements by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the possibility of violence if he lost the presidential elections on July 28, 2024.

Lula considered these statements as dangerous and unacceptable, stressing that “democratic processes require that those who lose elections accept the results peacefully” and insisted on the need for international observers to guarantee the transparency of the electoral process.

“I was frightened by Maduro’s statements that if he loses the elections there will be a bloodbath,” he said. “Those who lose the elections will be bathed in votes, not blood,” said Lula, who added that “Maduro has to learn: when you win, you stay; when you lose, you leave.”

This stance represents a change in Lula’s attitude towards Maduro, as he had historically been more cautious in his criticism.