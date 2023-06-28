The electoral court of Brazil resumes this Tuesday the trial against former president Jair Bolsonaro of course abuse of power, which could be resolved this week with his political disqualification for eight years.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) judges the right-wing leader for attacks against the electronic voting system in Brazil during a meeting with ambassadors in July 2022, three months before being defeated at the polls by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Tuesday’s session, scheduled for 7 pm local time, It will begin with the vote of the rapporteur of the case, Judge Benedito Goncalves, who will be the first to present his vote. Then the other six members of the TSE will speak. If the votes are not completed, a third plenary session is scheduled for Thursday.

In the first session of the trial, last Thursday, The prosecution requested that the former president (2019-2022) be declared “ineligible” due to “abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

According to the prosecution, in the meeting with ambassadors Bolsonaro “tried to give the wrong impression that the electoral process” in Brazil “is dark” and conducive to “manipulations”, with the “objective of discrediting the electoral result”.

(Also read: Bolsonaro is tried in Brazil for a case that could disqualify him for eight years)

The prosecution requested that the former president (2019-2022) be declared “ineligible”.

In his speech to diplomats at the Alvorada presidential residence in 2022,

Bolsonaro assured without evidence that he was seeking to “correct failures” in the electronic ballot box system in force with the “participation of the Armed Forces”. The former captain said that the supposed vulnerability of the system could be used to manipulate the electoral result against him.

The 68-year-old former president denies having committed a crime, but is not very confident in an acquittal. “The trend, what everyone says, is that I’m going to be ineligible,” Bolsonaro said in an interview published Tuesday by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper.

But “I am not going to despair”, “I am going to continue doing my part”, he added.

(Also: Ukraine, Venezuela and the mistakes that have cost President Lula his popularity)

Bolsonaro is expected to land in Brasilia in the morning hours of this Thursday.

On his side, Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Tarcisio Vieira, anticipated that in case of conviction, the defense will appeal the sentence before the supreme court.

A political disqualification would leave Bolsonaro out of the next presidential elections. “In 2026, if I am alive and eligible, if that is the will of the people, I am going to run for the presidency again,” Bolsonaro said last week.

Almost half of the Brazilians voted for the former president in the second round of the October elections, won by Lula by a narrow margin.

That of the TSE will be the first of a series of decisions that could fall on the former presidentwho faces more than a dozen administrative processes in the electoral court.

He is also the subject of five investigations in the Federal Supreme Court, with prison terms, including one for his alleged role as mastermind of the assault on the three powers by his followers on January 8 in Brasilia.

AFP and EFE