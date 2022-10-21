Headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court, in Brasilia. EVARISTO SA

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) of Brazil rearms in the face of false news. The institution has approved this Thursday to expand its powers to combat the disinformation that floods the final stretch of the country’s presidential elections. From now on, social media platforms will have a maximum of two hours to remove posts hit by a court order, up from the current 24 hours. In addition, the TSE may extend the application of its orders to other users who have replicated content similar to that already removed. The court’s actions against Internet postings have already raised concerns about their impact on freedom of expression.

The purpose of the resolution is to speed up the removal of false content. Before, the TSE only ordered the removal of publications made by users denounced by the campaigns. That did not affect people who replicated that same content, but who were not part of the original complaint. To cover this new hole, the complainant had to file another complaint in court, which was cumbersome and allowed fake news to go viral without stopping.

Now, on the other hand, the TSE will be able to immediately order the elimination of all those publications that replicate content that has already been suppressed. The periods for removing this content by social networks will be much shorter: two hours for the next few days and only one hour during the period from 48 hours before the election to three days after. The fines in case of non-compliance range between 100,000 and 150,000 reais per day, between 19,000 and 28,000 dollars. The “systematic” production of disinformation may also warrant a temporary suspension of profiles and accounts.

The extension of powers comes a day after the Minister President of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, met with representatives of platforms such as Facebook and Google to notify them that they were going to tighten the measures. “Thanks to the support of the platforms and social networks, we had a reasonable first round, perhaps even better than we expected. However, in this second round we are getting worse and worse in this aspect, ”he said, in statements collected by the Brazilian media.

Complaints against publications of doubtful veracity on digital platforms have increased by 1,671% in these elections compared to the municipal elections of 2020, according to the TSE. Among the most notorious false news is the accusation that the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is going to close the churches if he wins, a nonsense that has been spread by Bolsonaro’s own children and that has had a lot of echo among evangelical voters. The electoral court has ordered the removal of this type of content every time it has been denounced.

Lula is also not exempt from the decisions of the TSE. Recently, her campaign released propaganda based on an interview in which the current president and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro refers in sensual terms to an encounter with Venezuelan teenagers. The TSE prohibited the use of these statements, at the request of the far-right campaign, for having been “taken out of context” and for trying to link the candidate to a sexual crime.

The TSE’s activism has caused friction with politicians and the media. The line between censorship and anti-fake news efforts is a delicate one, some say. In an editorial last week, the leading daily Folha de Sao Paulo He asked the TSE for more “parsimony” and to find a balance. “There is no independent court without democracy, but there is no democracy without freedom of expression,” he noted. The Brazilian Association of Radio and Television Stations (Abert) expressed its concern on Wednesday about the “escalation of judicial decisions that interfere with the programming of stations.” A few days earlier, the TSE ordered the Jovem Pan radio channel to grant a space to Lula, considering that some commentators had expressed biased opinions against the candidate.

Sometimes, the TSE has taken down content that was not even false, such as the fragment of an interview with the former Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Marco Aurélio Mello that had been used by Bolsonaro’s electoral propaganda. In the recording, Mello said that the justice system did not declare Lula innocent of the corruption cases, but instead annulled the convictions due to formal defects in the process, which is true. It remains to be seen whether the TSE will use its new powers as a precision weapon against disinformation or as a bazooka.

