Three people in a store in the center of São Paulo, at the beginning of June. Camila Svenson

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Brazil registered a historical fall of 9.7% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the first three months of the year, according to data published this Tuesday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Compared to the same period in 2019, GDP fell 11.4%. Both rates were the highest falls in the series, which began in 1996. The unprecedented result shows the strong impact of the pandemic on economic activity and the effects of social isolation measures. The Brazilian economy thus enters a technical recession, characterized by two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction. The decline in the first quarter from the fourth quarter of last year increased to 2.5%, from the 1.5% previously reported.

Among the segments, the biggest drop was in industry, with 12.3%, weighed down mainly by the production of products such as automobiles and clothing. However, the nondurable goods sector, such as food and hygiene, helped mitigate the negative result.

With the closure of several establishments in the country, such as bars, shops and restaurants, mainly during April and May, the services sector, responsible for about 70% of Brazilian GDP, fell 9.7% in the quarter. The agricultural sector showed a positive variation of 0.4, mainly driven by the production of soybeans and coffee. “These results refer to the rise of social isolation, when various economic activities were partially or totally paralyzed to face the pandemic,” said the coordinator of IBGE National Accounts, Rebeca Palis.

Emergency aid does not prevent a drop in consumption

On the demand side, the biggest drop was in household consumption (-12.5%). The government’s emergency aid mitigated the fall, but it was not enough to avoid negative results in the demand for goods and, mainly, services, a sector that was the main engine of growth after the last recession of 2015/2016. “Household consumption has not dropped any more because we have government financial support programs. This injected liquidity into the economy. There was also an increase in credit directed to individuals, which to some extent offset the negative effects, ”said Palis.

Investments also suffered a sharp decrease of 15.4% compared to the first three months of the year. Exports, for their part, grew by 1.8%, while imports fell by 13.2%, especially due to the rise in the value of the dollar against the real registered since the beginning of the year.

World economic indicators show a general downward trend. The historic 11.4% year-on-year drop in the Brazilian economy was not one of the worst in the region, when compared to Chile (-13.7%), Peru. (-30%) or Mexico (-19%), and even in relation to some European economies. “There are some differences in Brazil. First, the cash transfer program for the most vulnerable, emergency aid, was above the regional average. The incomes of the poorest have increased, avoiding a deeper recession “, explains Silva Matos, economist and senior researcher of Applied Economics of FGV / Ibre. Matos notes that the way Brazil coped with the pandemic also influenced the outcome. “We did not have a confinement or severe isolation, as in European countries or even in the region, which allowed more activities to work.”

Matos points out that the GDP result released this Tuesday reveals a decline in the average of the last three months of the first semester, but since April the activity points to a recovery. “It was very negative in April, less bad in May and June a little less worse,” he says. According to Ibre estimates, the recovery scenario should continue in the coming months, but at a more gradual pace, due to the caution of consumers, in a context of a very fragile labor market.

The extension of emergency aid until the end of the year, announced by President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday, should also mitigate this year’s fall in GDP. The president extended the benefit until December with another four installments of 300 reais, half the initial amount of 600 reais. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes gave a short speech shortly after the announcement and said that Bolsonaro “left no one behind” in granting the aid. Regarding the result of the economy in the second quarter, Guedes said that it tends to recover. “We are taking off in V,” said the minister, who believes that after the rapid decline in activity should follow an increase in the same intensity.

The current moment, however, continues to be one of high uncertainty, not only due to the response of different economic segments to the crisis but also due to the evolution of coronavirus cases. Currently, Brazil still has high levels of infections and deaths from covid-19, with more than 121,000 deaths, and the pressure for more spending grows in a very limited fiscal space.

According to Matos, in the third quarter the country should already present a positive economic result. However, there are still doubts about the behavior of the activity during the last quarter and the start of next year due to the decrease and the end of the stimuli. “The big question is whether the job will come back. Today we still do not have the real X-ray of the fall in employment, since many people are still not looking for work ”, he says. Almost 9 million jobs were lost in Brazil in the second quarter. “The reduction in aid in the coming months will reveal how the economy looks, the ability to maintain consumption and generate employment. Today we see an excessive dependence on these aid. And next year there is no space in the budget for these stimuli ”. The economist estimates that the country will return to the level of activity of the fourth quarter of 2019, that is, pre-pandemic, only in the second half of 2022.

This week, the financial market has reduced the estimate of the decline in GDP for this year, revising the estimate from 5.46% to 5.28%. This was the ninth consecutive week of improvement in the indicator. By 2021, the market is betting on an increase of 3.5% in the economy, according to the Focus bulletin, which includes the forecasts of analysts of the 100 main financial institutions.