The work of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) transition team has barely begun and is already causing market turmoil, after signaling that his economic team wants to keep the Bolsa Família social program out of the Spending Ceiling.

None of this, however, is important for the Harvard professor and former minister of the Secretariat for Strategic Affairs Roberto Mangabeira Unger. In an interview with This Is Moneyhe criticized the excessive concern with the fiscal rule and reinforced that the country needs a production qualification project.

“We have a great economic task in Brazil, which is the qualification of our productive apparatus and, therefore, of our people. The discussion of finance, monetary policy and fiscal policy is merely ancillary. The important thing is to know which way to go. This thesis of growth through financial confidence has never worked in any country in the world. There is not a single example in history. We have to nip in the bud this submission to financial rent-seeking,” he pointed out.

knowledge economy

One of the solutions for the Brazilian productivist model, according to the former minister, lies in increasing investment in a sector he called the “knowledge economy” and in overcoming an industrialization of the Fordist model.

One of the examples he cites is how the Amazon and the central-west region of Brazil could benefit from using intelligence to more efficiently exploit the region’s biodiversity and soil.

“We talk about sustainable development in the Amazon. What is sustainable development? We have to open ourselves up to world science, attract the world’s leading scientific teams, who are fascinated by the Amazon, and, from there, we develop our project on national control for the mobilization of the region’s biodiversity”, he says.

“In the Midwest, what happens is the following: the predominant activity there is ostensible cattle ranching and the cumulative effect of this activity is soil degradation. The cost of recovering these pastures is relatively low and we already have control over several processes. We have to recover these areas and transform them to create a new agricultural paradigm with livestock intensification; diversification of perennial crops so that it is not just soy monoculture; sustainable forest management and, above all, the progressive industrialization of agricultural products”, he added.

Brazil has instruments to make the leap happen

Unger stated that Brazil is one of the few countries that already have instruments to carry out this type of professional training. For him, this needs to happen in traditional and technical education.

“Institutions could serve in this productivist project. Brazil is one of the only countries in the world where the national state has many instruments that would be useful for this productive qualification, such as Embrapa, SEBRAE, SENAI, SENAC and public development banks. Perhaps the only other country that has more instruments outside of China is Germany. What we don’t have is the project”. He believes that Lula has an intuition of the need for these investments.

Investment or expense?

Regarding the role of the financial market and rent-seeking in this project, the former minister believes that the new government should not be tied to a fiscalist view of public accounts and that growth in Brazilian production is linked to investments.

“We cannot spend to subsidize consumption, but to support training and as long as public investment has productive backing, this expenditure is actually an investment”, he concluded.