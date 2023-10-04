admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 04/10/2023 – 11:39

Brazil’s composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from 50.6 in August to 49.0 in September, the lowest level in the last 29 months, S&P Global reported this Wednesday, 4th. The specific PMI for services fell from 50.6 to 48.7 between August and September, the lowest level since May 2021. It was also the first time that the indicator was below the neutral level, of 50.0 points, since February this year.

For the associate director of Economics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Pollyana De Lima, the month’s data indicates that there was a retraction in new businesses in the services sector, a result of the reduction in investments in the private sector and the retraction in demand.

“Employment trends turned negative at the end of the third quarter, with staff cuts as service providers adjusted to adverse sales circumstances and reductions in customer portfolios. Despite this, the pace of layoffs was moderate overall”, said Pollyana.

Still according to the director, there was a “discreet” drop in the price of inputs in September, and survey participants cited higher fuel and transportation costs. According to S&P, one in ten survey participants increased their selling prices as a result of increased expenses.

“Amid concerns related to public policies, companies in the service sector lowered their growth expectations. However, business expectations have remained historically high as companies hope that lower interest rates will stimulate demand and subsequently increase the volume of new business,” Pollyana added.