Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/08/2024 – 9:18

Experts point out which factors lead countries to become Olympic powers and point out where Brazil can improve. Factors such as continuous investment, management, and support for athletes and coaches are fundamental. Despite the historic achievements already secured at the Paris Olympic Games, Brazil is still far from the top of the medal rankings. Well-known powers maintain their dominance: the absolute leader in the total number of Olympic editions, the United States, for example, is among the first.

The reasons behind countries’ performance have been studied for almost as long as the modern era of the Games has existed. The studies test different hypotheses that feed statistical analyses and different theories.

“Those who win a lot of medals are countries that invest not only in Olympic sports, but in all sports. They produce a good number of high-level athletes who are the result of a great selection process that starts with a very strong base,” says Katia Rubio, a professor at the School of Education at the University of São Paulo (USP), who specializes in Olympic studies.

It is difficult to compete with the traditional and vast sports system offered in the United States. In a country where the culture of private sponsorship is widespread, it is also difficult to track how much money is invested in the sector. In 2023 alone, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) reported receiving around 345 million dollars – around R$1.5 million.

Japan, which preceded France as host, has performed well and has scored several victories against Brazil in Paris. According to researchers, this phenomenon is a residual effect of the investments made by the former host. The Asian country drew up a strategic plan to highlight its athletes in the edition it hosted in 2021, and injected more than 6 billion dollars in public resources alone in the preparation for the Games. As a result, it won 27 gold medals and finished the competition in third place in the medal table, behind the United States and China.

Possible explanations

Leandro Mazzei, a professor of Sports Science at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), has been studying this topic for several years. He says that there are two current trends that explain the winning – or not – of medals when it comes to high-performance international sports: more countries have competed since the 1990s and there are competitors with more potential to win medals.

However, even with a larger number of competitors, some countries are very successful. What the knowledge acquired through statistical studies and qualitative research shows is that half of the medals go to countries with high income, large populations and a more centralized sports system.

“The other 50% of medals are explained by management, long-term investment, financial resources, sports culture, talent development, support for athletes and coaches, facilities, existing competitions in the country and scientific support”, highlights Mazzei.

The items cited by the researcher are part of a conceptual model known as Spliss, an abbreviation for the theory called Sports Policy factors Leading to International Sporting Success, and which would be the pillars that support success in high-performance sport.

Brazil’s successes

In Paris, Brazil’s first gold medal came from judo. The sport has been a Brazilian success story since 1972, in Munich, when it yielded the first Olympic medal in the sport. From that moment on, judo, which reached Brazilians through the influence of Japanese immigration, began to receive more attention and support.

The difficulty of financing sports is part of the country’s history. Football, of course, is a special case, rooted in the culture and, sometimes, even used politically.

The situation for high-performance athletes began to change in 2001, with the so-called lottery law, the federal government’s Bolsa Atleta program in 2004, in addition to specific programs from the Armed Forces.

The lottery law established that approximately 1.7% of bets should be directed to the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB). This secure source of money supplies several confederations, such as the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (CBG), which received 10.6 million reais from this transfer in 2023.

Politics helped pave the way for Brazilian gymnastics to become a world elite. In 2012, Arthur Zanetti won the first gold medal on the rings. In 2024, the girls won the first team medal in the sport, twenty years after the debut of a full women’s team at the Olympic Games.

During her doctorate at Unicamp, Letícia de Queiroz Lima investigated the foundations of this growing success of Brazilian gymnastics. The research identified responses such as sports facilities, development and support for coaches, financial support, specific public policies for women’s gymnastics, participation in grassroots sports, competitions, characteristics of coaches and gymnasts, and referee training.

“Gymnastics is a sport that children start very early in, and the family and those responsible for it are very important for this,” Lima mentions as another pillar for success. “But one of the weak points in the country is the lack of support for participation in grassroots sports,” he adds.

Although at least one source of funding has been secured for Olympic sports, the distribution of money in a country of continental dimensions is still uneven, experts interviewed by DW say. Other problems include a lack of support at the grassroots level and difficulty in accessing funds.

Gymnast Rebeca Andrade, the Brazilian with the most Olympic medals, for example, was discovered by a social project supported by the city government of Guarulhos, in São Paulo. Among the more than five thousand Brazilian cities, few offer ongoing sports activities to children and young people.

Difficult access

Fernando Scavasin was a member of the Brazilian fencing team for twenty years and says he discovered the sport by chance. At the age of 12, he went to the Ibirapuera gymnasium in São Paulo to take free soccer and basketball lessons, but became interested in something else after reading a sign there: “Come and do fencing.”

“I didn’t even know what it was, but I went to check it out. I ended up becoming an athlete because I had access to a sport I had never heard of,” says Scavasin, who currently offers fencing classes in schools.

He reports difficulties in achieving high performance and states that the Bolsa Atleta program, which he received from 2004 to 2020, was like a “cry for independence” in his trajectory: with the financial support it was possible to better choose the materials to train and participate in competitions.

Brazil has not yet achieved an Olympic medal in this sport. “I see a huge structural disorganization, and there is also a cultural issue. It is still very difficult,” explains Scavasin.

Athlete, exposed figure

For Katia Rubio, the factors that lead to medals are the result of a long process and cannot be explained in such an objective way. With extensive research into the Olympic Games, she sees the difficulty Brazilian athletes have in maintaining a high level and meeting the public’s expectations.

With each unfulfilled promise of a medal, the feeling of defeat is reflected in the countless cameras that broadcast the competitions and the fans at home add to the chorus of frustration.

“What I regret the most is that in the end, the only person responsible for all this is the athlete. Because he is the one there, in front of the cameras, in front of the public. And he serves as a shield for everything that was not done by the directors, sponsors, managers. And all of these people involved are protected. The only person exposed is the athlete,” criticizes Rubio.