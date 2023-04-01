Orlando Silva says that the digital services law approved in the European Union will be “inspiration and resolution of controversies”

the deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP) stated that the digital services law approved by the European Union will serve as a “inspiration and resolution of controversies” for the regulation of platforms in Brazil. The congressman also said that the country has the challenge of approving a project that is global.

The speeches were during the seminar “Democracy and Digital Platforms” from the FADUSP (Law Faculty of the University of São Paulo), held on the night of this Friday (31.Mar.2023). The event was attended by representatives of digital platforms and the Minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

The congressman began his speech recalling the attempt to vote his bill 2630/2020 in 2022, which defines freedom, responsibility and transparency on the internet.

“A barrier was created that prevented the appreciation of that project under those circumstances. And I even say thank God. It is yet another demonstration that God is Brazilian. It allowed us to go through a period and reach new opportunities. Because from this failed attempt to appreciate the project until today, we had some news”he said.

The 1st point highlighted by him was the Brazilian electoral period, in which the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) got “project good results in the sense of collaborations”in which there was a fight against misinformation and fake news on major digital platforms.

Orlando Silva mentioned the approval of the regulation of big techs in the European Union, which may serve to discuss the issue in Brazil.

“There were controversies between what was being debated in Congress and the barriers offered by digital platforms, which always had the argument of technical impediment. But, fortunately for us, technology has developed. Many technical impediments were overcome as the Digital Services Act made suggestions that did not fit into the Brazilian debate”he said.

The deputy also stated that the change of government from Jair Messiah Bolsonaro (PL), which was “anti-regulation”, is important for the advancement of the theme in Brazil. “The current government [de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – PT] there is another bias, that of regulation”he spoke.

He said that approval of the project in 2022 could “gag the social networks, as the possibilities for content moderation were few and could be a constraint” users of digital platforms.

“Platforms not only have the right to moderate content so that the internet is healthy, but they also have an obligation. So that we can have them as a democratic space. For this, it is necessary to fulfill certain obligations that, in my perception, are an adequate model of moderation of essential content”he said.

Finally, the deputy mentioned the extreme right-wing acts of the 8th of January in Brasilia, which culminated in the depredation of the buildings of the Three Powers. He defined the episode as “a Brazilian quasi-tragedy.”

“The 8th of January […] produces missions about how to proceed and how Brazilian legislation should provide for mechanisms to structure procedures. That’s why I lived this year [de 2022] and these 4 junctions, we are facing a richer possibility of appreciation of this bill”Orlando said.

CHALLENGES

As for the appreciation of the bill, the deputy listed initial challenges. He stated that “The scope of the project [de lei] will be put in check based on the government’s suggestions.”

“The government’s proposal provides for a little more [a discussão], incorporating topics such as streaming, which will be discussed. We will move forward on the regulatory frontier and confine ourselves to debates on social networks, messaging services and search engines. Themes, I would say, more from the field of communication. It’s a 1st challengehe spoke.

Another point raised by him in the seminar was the number of users that platforms must have in order to be held responsible based on regulation.

“Our defense is that they must be platforms that reach more than 10 million users. Because the suggestion made by the Senate of 2 million users could impose too many obligations on incoming companies”he stated.

In addition, the congressman said there are concerns about the transparency of digital platforms.

“The Chamber’s debate deepened transparency obligations, the government’s actions strengthen these transparency obligations and all that, I would say very inspired by the discussions held in Europe. So, there is a chapter linked and addressed to transparency obligations”he said.

Regarding the debate on freedom of expression on platforms, he highlighted that there “a majority commitment of the Brazilian parliament and the awareness that, yes, freedom is an essential good for democracy.”

“It is possible to establish parameters for content moderation, but it will require an ethical commitment from the platforms that operate in content moderation so that freedom of expression is preserved. Objectively, the proper contestation mechanisms are the safeguard for the user to exercise the defense of his freedom of expression”he stated.