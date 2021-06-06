Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

The Brazilian newspaper Badalo published a report on the continued brilliance of Fabio Lima, the Al Wasl player and our national team this season, especially after he left his mark with two goals with Al-Abyad against Malaysia in the double qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup.

The newspaper highlighted that the player who is chasing the dream of participating in the World Cup, has made great strides in his career, as his market value has doubled and is currently 20 times, when it was estimated at about 150 thousand euros at the beginning of his career, and it is currently about 3 million euros (about 13.41 million dirhams). at least.

The newspaper considered that Lima is still able to glow more, and he scored 22 goals this season in the Arab Gulf League, and that he is the first star in the ranks of the “Emperor”.