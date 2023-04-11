The last time Brazil’s annual rate registered a lower level was in January 2021, when it reached 4.56%

Inflation in Brazil slowed down to 0.71% in March, released this Tuesday (11.Apr.2023) the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). In the accumulated of 12 months, it changed from 5.6% in February to 4.65% in the last month. It went back below 5% after 2 years. Here’s the full of the presentation (697 KB).

The last time Brazil’s annual rate was below 5% was in January 2021, when it was 4.56%.

The IPCA (Ample National Consumer Price Index) had been 0.84% ​​in January. Financial market projections indicated that inflation would be 0.77% in March, above what was registered.

This year’s inflation target is 3.25%, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points up and down. O central bank said in March that there is an 83% chance that inflation will stay above the target ceiling of 4.75%.

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) maintained the basic rate, the Selic, on March 23 at 13.75% per annum to control rising prices. It signaled that interest rates would remain at this level for a prolonged period of time. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has continually criticized the monetary authority and BC president Roberto Campos Neto.

MARCH INFLATION

Of the 9 groups surveyed by the IBGE in March, there were price increases in 8. The greatest impact was on Transport, up 2.11% in the month. The main highlight was gasoline, which rose 8.33%.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, announced in February the reinstatement of federal taxes on fuel. Ethanol increased by 3.20%. Already diesel oil, which was left out of the return of taxation, had deflation – drop in prices – of 3.71%. The IBGE said airfares rose 9.38% in March.

The group prices health and care personal data also pressured inflation for the month. They increased by 0.82%, driven by health plans (+1.2%), personal hygiene (+0.72%), makeup items (+4.80%) and skin products (+2.42 %).