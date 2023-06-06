Brazilian President Lula has presented an ambitious plan to end illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest by 2030. Reason for hope among Dutch nature and environmental organizations.

Yes, there is something to celebrate. At least, the agricultural policy of Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, which was disastrous for nature, has come to an end. The recently re-elected left-wing president is now fully committed to his Action Plan to Prevent and Combat Deforestation in the Amazon. According to Lula, this is in the interest not only of Brazil, but of the entire planet.

Fifteen Brazilian ministries will take the lead. They want to use satellite images and financial intelligence databases to document and punish illegal deforestation activities. In addition, there will be a certification system for timber and agricultural products, guaranteeing that they come from sustainable sources rather than from fragile ecosystems.

Great news for Sigrid Deters, Bossen Greenpeace campaign leader, and Merijn van Leeuwen of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). After all, these organizations, along with others, have campaigned for so long to save the “lungs of the planet.” We are not quite there yet, but a firm step has been taken here, both acknowledge. All the more so as the historic EU Deforestation Act also comes into force this month. This bans the import into Europe of, among other things, coffee, beef and soy, unless companies can prove that their products have not been grown in illegally deforested land. See also Austria again high-risk area: Concerns about tourism

PresidentLuiz Inacio ‘Lula’ da Silva poses with Brazilian indigenous leader Raoni Metuktire. ©AFP



“It’s really important that Lula focuses on the protection of the Amazon forest,” says Sigrid Deters. “Also that he emphasizes once again that the protection of the Amazon forest is not a purely Brazilian affair, nor a purely Latin American affair, but that we all, and certainly the rich countries, will have to contribute to its preservation.” Lula also criticized rich countries for their historic role in destroying forests, but called for cooperation in tackling climate change. He stressed that logging companies must plant trees if they want to cut them down, emphasizing compliance with the law.

Merijn van Leeuwen has just called WWF employees in Brazil. “Yes, they were happy,” he says. There was also a reflection on the sacrifices that were made. In Brazil, an average of thirty people per year have been killed in recent years because they wanted to defend nature. It is no coincidence that the announcement of Lula’s plan coincides with the first anniversary of the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous peoples expert Bruno Pereira, who reported on illegal operations in the Amazon. Lula paid tribute to them, acknowledging the international attention their deaths brought to the destruction of the Amazon. See also Cancel | The airport bringing tourists to Machu Picchu was closed due to unrest



It is of course not the intention that we move the problem and demolish other nature areas Merijn van Leeuwen, World Wildlife Fund

Cerrado

Positive news, therefore, but there are still some ‘buts’, according to both experts. They point to potentially undesirable consequences of the protection of the Amazon region for the border areas that are at least as vulnerable. The famous Cerrado, for example, the savannah-like area in the central west of Brazil, where a lot of soy for animal feed also comes from. Environmentalists see an increase in logging there.

“It is of course not the intention that we move the problem and demolish other nature areas,” says Van Leeuwen. According to him, it is important that Brazilian parliamentarians who are still supportive of Bolsonaro want to understand that this whole story is not just about ‘plants and critters’, but that Brazil’s enormous trade interests are also served by it. Because the increased drought in the Cerrado and Amazon region alone – as a result of the tree felling – cost the Brazilian economy almost 300 billion euros a year, according to the World Bank. And if illegally cultivated products cannot be sold in Europe, the noose is many times greater. See also 'James Webb': a leap of faith into the void

Illegal logging in the Amazon must end by 2030. © LightRocket via Getty Images



Greenpeace continues to campaign against financial institutions that, despite everything, still invest in companies that engage in deforestation. “The banks must now also take steps, as well as politicians. They simply have to make laws to ensure that it cannot happen again in the future.”

In August, President Lula will explain his plans in the Brazilian city of Belém, the gateway to the Amazon. The other presidents of the Amazon countries also come there. Merijn van Leeuwen: “He really wants to show something, and even more so in 2025 when the UN climate summit also takes place there.”

