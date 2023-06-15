Diego Sousai

Brazilians will be able to make payments via Pix in Argentina soon, thanks to the initiative of American fintech Fiserv. While the exact launch date for this feature has yet to be announced, it is expected to be available to Argentine merchants soon.

This new form of payment will be made through a QR Code and the charge will be made in reais, eliminating the need for Brazilians to acquire dollars or Argentine pesos at exchange offices.

Unlike the current procedure, payment will be made through a QR Code, with immediate conversion to reais, automatically including tax charges and exchange rates. This means that Argentine stores and restaurants will not need to have an account in Brazil or carry out any type of additional transaction.

Considering that the real is stronger against the Argentine peso, this new payment option can be advantageous for Brazilians who want to settle their expenses while traveling, without the need to use a credit card or cash.

This type of transaction is already being tested in 60 countries through Nexus, known as “Pix Internacional”. This system aims to facilitate transactions between different nations and currencies within one minute. Nexus is being developed at the innovation hub of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), known as “the central bank of central banks”, based in Switzerland. The proposal is to integrate all countries that already have an instant payment and transfer system, such as Pix.

The Nexus is currently in the proof-of-concept phase, with tests being conducted across Malaysian, Singaporean and Eurozone payment systems via the Bank of Italy. The Central Bank of Brazil is participating in these tests as an observer.
























