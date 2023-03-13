Document can be requested online and will be released within 72 hours; measure applies to those who already live in the European country

Brazilians living in Portugal can obtain a residence permit online as of this Monday (13.Mar.2023). The document will be released within 72 hours, as announced on Friday (10.Mar) by the Portuguese government.

The measure is part of a mobility agreement between the countries of CPLP (Community of Portuguese Language Countries), July 2021. At the same time, Portugal announced, in June last year, a package of changes to reduce queues in obtaining visas.

The new rule will benefit CPLP citizens, a group formed by 9 countries whose Portuguese is their 1st language. In addition to Portugal and Brazil, the following are part of: Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe and East Timor.

Before, those who left Brazil without a visa and entered Portuguese soil as a tourist had a complicated path to regularize their situation and obtain a residence permit. The process took, on average, about 2 years.

According to SEF (Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras), the Portuguese body that regulates the permanence of foreigners in the European country, there are around 150,000 processes pending for the residence permit of citizens of member states of the CPLP. The government estimates that approximately 60% of the total are Brazilian.

Portugal also accumulates another 150,000 requests from immigrants from other locations, but a solution for these cases has not been presented.

The new system is available on SEF website and on the portal eportugal.gov.pt.

At first, CPLP migrants who live in the country and applied for residency at the SEF in 2021 or 2022 will have access, in addition to those with CPLP visas issued after October 31. Not valid for situations involving persons under 18 years of age.

In a 2nd phase, the online application will also be available to CPLP citizens with a visa application submitted after January 1st of this year, in addition to those who have entered the country regularly but have not yet applied for a residence permit.

The document will cost €15 (about R$84 at current exchange rates). It will be valid for 1 year, renewable for 2 successive periods of 2 years.

According to the Minister of Internal Administration of Portugal, José Luís Carneiro, the measure “it is an important step in building a common citizenship and a living space shared by all CPLP citizens”.

Brazilians who want to migrate to Portugal, but do not yet live in the country, will not be able to use the new system. They will have to apply for a visa at a Portuguese consulate before leaving Brazil.

BRAZILIANS IN PORTUGAL

The number of Brazilians living in Portugal breaks a record every year. In 2021, they totaled 204,694 (29.3% of the total number of foreigners in the country), according to the latest report (6 MB) from the SEF. The increase was 11.3% compared to 2020.

It is estimated that this number is much higher, as it does not count those who have citizenship of any EU country (European Union), nor immigrants in an irregular situation.

In 2021 alone, 39,406 new residence permits were issued for Brazilians. Almost half (44.7%) was work related. Then, family reunification (31.1%), study (10.8%), permanent residence card (9.3%) and others (4.1%).