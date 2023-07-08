Brazil Agencyi

The Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) signed, this Friday (7), an agreement to use the facilities of the Center Sporttif de L’Aube Troyes, in the city of Troyes, as a place of acclimatization for the Brazilian team before the start of the Games 2024 Paralympics, which will be held in Paris (France).

According to CPB’s press office, representatives of the organization visit the city to check facilities and conditions for training, food and accommodation.

The complex has an indoor and outdoor athletics track, weight training rooms, swimming pool, soccer field with synthetic grass, gymnasiums with multi-sport court, indoor and outdoor tennis court, fight rooms, shooting ranges, auditoriums, kitchen, restaurants, laundry and even a nautical base 15 minutes away for the modalities that use boats. The entire space offers accessibility in bedrooms, locker rooms, sports equipment and parking areas.

“We are very happy here. By the way we were welcomed by all the local team. You can be sure, in our heart, Troyes is a little piece of Brazil”, declared CPB president, Mizael Conrado.























