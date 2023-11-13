Aircraft should land at Brasília Air Base around 11:30 pm on Monday (Nov 13); 32 are on board, 10 of which are Palestinians

The group of 32 people (22 Brazilians and 10 Palestinians) who were in the Gaza Strip boarded a plane at around 6:50 am this Monday (13.Nov.2023) in Cairo, Egypt, heading to Brazil. The aircraft, provided by the Presidency of the Republic, is expected to land at the Brasília Air Base at around 11:30 pm this Monday (13.nov). Before that, it will stop in Rome (Italy), Las Palmas (Spain) and the Recife Air Base (PE). In Brazil, repatriates will stay in FAB (Brazilian Air Force) accommodation in Brasília for two nights. See images of the group of Brazilians inside the aircraft: