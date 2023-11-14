Plane arrived at the Air Base at 11:24 pm this Monday; 32 people came on the flight, including 10 Palestinians who are direct relatives of the repatriates

The 32 people (22 Brazilians and 10 Palestinians who are relatives of the repatriates) who were in the Gaza Strip, disembarked at the Brasília Air Base at 11:24 pm this Monday (13.Nov.2023). The group’s arrival was accompanied by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), by First Lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, Janja, and by 6 ministers, including Mauro Vieira (Foreign Affairs), Paulo Pimenta (Secom) and Flavio Dino (Justice). The repatriates will stay in FAB (Brazilian Air Force) accommodation in Brasília for two nights. Since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, on October 7, 2023, Brazil has carried out another 9 repatriation flights for Brazilians who were in Israel. This is the 10th. In total, 1,432 Brazilians and 53 pets were brought to Brazil. With the exception of the latter, none of the arrivals were attended by Lula.

Watch (3min8s):

Read the list of authorities present below: