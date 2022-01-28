Didi
The second Brazilian in the history of Madrid (the first was Giudicelli in the 1935-36 campaign) he only spent one season despite being considered a world star. The legend says that jealousy with Di Stéfano and a controversy with his wife ended with his departure from the white club


Ze Roberto
Ze Roberto was barely a season and could hardly shine. Failing that, Capello can be considered a participant in his lack of success: he placed him as a left-back, when his position was midfielder on the left wing. His ephemeral step in white contrasts with his high level shown in Germany…


Savio Bortolini
Savio arrived in 1997, after shining in a match between Madrid and Flamengo for the Ciudad de Palma trophy. He scored a goal and brought bitterness to the Madrid defense down the street. He could act either as a midfielder or as a striker, but his constant injuries took their toll on him…

DESMOND BOYLAN
REUTERS

Flavio Conceicao
Flavio Conceiçao was one of Florentino Pérez’s first galactic signings. It was galactic for the price you paid for it for the performance it later delivered. Presented with Makelele, his continuous injuries slowed down his career at the white club

MONTSERRAT T TEN
EFE

Julio Baptista
Julio Baptista arrived in 2005 in the ranks of the white team. Remembered for the goal he scored against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, he never remembered the powerful and forward-looking footballer who shone at Sevilla.

HELIOS OF THE BLONDE
JOURNAL AS

Robinho
Agile, fast, marveled at control. His debut in Cádiz was prodigious, captivating all the fans. But it was diluted until he ended up asking for his transfer. He ended up at Manchester City for just over 40 million euros.

Daniel Tailor
JOURNAL AS

Emerson
Express request from Fabio Capello when he arrived at Madrid in 2006, ‘El Puma’ was anything but his nickname. It was even said that he even reached an agreement with the Italian coach not to be summoned in the home games.

CHEMA DIAZ
CHEMA DIAZ

kaka
Kaká was one of Florentino Pérez’s first signings in his second spell. The Brazilian had ups and downs throughout his four seasons. In September 2013, he returned to Milan, from where he had arrived in 2009.

Sarah Conard
REUTERS

Lucas Silva
The penultimate Brazilian signing barely lasted six months in the Madrid first team. Arrived in the winter market of 2015, in the summer of that year he left on loan to Olympique de Marseille… Madrid had paid Cruzeiro 14 million for him.

EMILIO COBOS
JOURNAL AS

cheer
The Brazilian arrived to reinforce the right side. The white team wanted Cafú and ended up betting on a player who did not succeed as he only played 3 games.


Brazilians failed shine Real Madrid
