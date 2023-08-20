Argentinos Juniors, whose quarry came from a certain Diego Armando Maradona, faced Fluminense, a Brazilian soccer giant, on August 8 at the Maracana. It was the return match for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores (the equivalent of the Champions League in South America) and Argentinos, despite being clearly inferior to their rival in terms of names, was holding the result well after drawing in Buenos Aires on the way The twisted Flu was silent before a game that was not going as expected, until towards the end, the Brazilian Xavier caught a ball in a strange play in the area and shouted goal. In that moment of euphoria, while the winger ran towards his fans to celebrate the goal, the television focused on a Brazilian fan who was brandishing an Argentine bill with a rude gesture. They quickly changed plans, but it is a fact that has normalized in recent months: in the crosses between Brazilian and Argentine teams, the former tear up peso bills as a mockery of their rival. So did the Chileans from Colo Colo. Soccer fields are a reflection that the Argentine currency is worth nothing.

These are not the only improbable scenes that have caused inflation and the brutal depreciation of the currency in Argentina. In Buenos Aires restaurants, for example, the menus show the meals without the price. “When you scan the QR code, it alerts you that prices can be changed at checkout, as they can increase from when you sit down until you ask for the bill,” explains Victoria Leo Murias, a 27-year-old Argentine who lives in Buenos Aires. Aires.

The country has had very high inflation for many years, but it has skyrocketed especially under the presidency of Alberto Fernández. The president, who won the elections with former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner as vice president, assumed power on December 10, 2019. That day, the dollar that Argentines are waiting for, the blue, which is the one they can buy in black In those known as “cuevitas” (places where a person goes to buy or sell dollars) and in the “arbolitos” (vendors on the street), it was trading at 69.50 pesos, according to the history of the economic newspaper Ámbito Financiero. Last week, the blue closed at 605 pesos. After the primary elections on Sunday, in which the far-right candidate of the La Libertad Avanza party, Javier Milei, surprised the polls by rising as the most voted, the blue dollar flew to 685 pesos on Monday and on Wednesday set the record for 780 pesos.

The official dollar, for its part, which is of much less interest to Argentines (it cannot be accessed freely), went from 300 pesos before the elections to 350. There are other types of dollars, such as the MEP or Bolsa, which is the one used for the purchase of bonds in pesos in the Buenos Aires parquet and the sale of the same in dollars. The collapse of the currency is such that there are more than ten different types of prices against the US currency.

The Milei phenomenon rises in a dismal economic context, with a country that closed July with year-on-year inflation of 113.4%, according to data from INDEC, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses. But August is clearly worse: after the aforementioned post-election devaluation decreed by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa (a former opponent of Kirchner, with whom he now shares the government), and which dragged down the blue, experts expect monthly inflation of 14% ( between August and July), that is, more than double what it was in July, when the monthly rate was 6.3%.

Faced with the stock market panic after the victory of Milei, who calls himself an “anarcho-capitalist” and is in favor of liberalizing the sale of organs, the far-right candidate disassociated himself from the collapse of the Argentine currency. “Did I issue pesos? Does Libertad Avanza have a program that involves increasing the issuance of pesos? […] When you generate excess supply because you broadcast, the demand for money falls and the peso loses value,” Milei said on Radio Rivadavia. “It is an oxymoron to say that the market rises because a pro-market type wins,” added the candidate, who is an international ally of parties such as Bolsonaro in Brazil or Vox in Spain.

Milei is committed to nipping inflation in the bud by dollarizing the country, something that is not easy, according to several experts, since one of the prerequisites is having a significant reserve of the US currency. In the Argentine Central Bank, discounting its payment commitments, the net reserves in dollars are negative by 5,000 million.

In the event of dollarizing, it would not be the first Latin American country to do so, but it would be the largest. Until now, the largest was Ecuador in the year 2000. The reason was the same, uncontrolled inflation, and one of the main consequences was the country’s loss of autonomy to devalue or intervene in the currency. Milei affirms that she wants to “dynamite” the Central Bank.

The victory last Sunday, although it does not mean anything since it only serves to determine which candidate will represent each formation, left a scenario in which three parties have been practically even. La Libertad Avanza was the most voted, with 30.04%; followed by Juntos por el Cambio (formation dominated above all by the PRO, the party of former President Mauricio Macri), with 28.27%, and Unión por la Patria (the formation of the Peronist government party), with 27.27%. %. All this draws a scenario of almost triple tie between these parties in the face of the elections on October 22, in which to win you have to get 45% of the votes or more than 40% and surpass by more than ten points the second.

The winner will have to take command of a devastated country, which in turn has to meet the deficit targets imposed by the IMF for a loan of 57,000 million dollars. By 2023, BBVA estimates that Argentina will end with a deficit of 2.6% of GDP (1.9% had been agreed with the IMF), and JPMorgan expects the country to end the year with year-on-year inflation of 190%. This will further agitate the poverty that already affects 43% of Argentines, according to the Di Tella University.

