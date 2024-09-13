Most trips made in 2023 were for personal purposes, i.e. for leisure, visiting family and friends or health treatment

Domestic destinations accounted for 97% of trips made by residents of permanent residences in Brazil in 2023. The Southeast was the main destination for these travelers, accounting for 43.4% of trips, followed by the Northeast (25.3%), South (17.4%), Central-West (7.5%) and North (6.4%).

The data are contained in the tourism module of the Continuous PNAD (National Household Sample Survey), IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). It was published this Friday (13.Sep.2024). Here is the full (PDF – 943 kB).

The survey uses as a basis 77.4 million permanent households in the country in 2023. The interviews were conducted throughout the year and participants were asked about trips in the previous 3 months.

Considering national and international travel, the Southeast was also the main origin of travelers (45.9%), followed by the Northeast (22%), South (17.1%), Central-West (7.5%) and North (6.4%).

Most trips by Brazilian residents were made by car (51.1%). The 2nd most used mode of transport was the plane (13.7%) and the 3rd, the regular bus (13.3%).

PERSONAL TRAVEL

Most trips in 2023 (85.7%) were for personal purposes, such as leisure, visiting family and friends or health treatments. Only 14.3% were for professional reasons.

Among personal trips, the majority were for leisure (38.7%) or to visit family and friends or attend events (33.1%).

Sun and beach destinations were the preferred destinations for leisure trips, accounting for 46.2% of them. The 2nd national preference was for nature, ecotourism or adventure (22%).