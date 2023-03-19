Consumption in the 4th quarter of 2022 grew by 1% compared to 2019, the pre-pandemic period; data are from Instituto Foodservice Brasil

Brazilians spent BRL 216.2 billion on food away from home in 2022. The figure represents an increase of 27.6% compared to 2021. Data are from the Crest study (full – 3 MB), performed by IFB (Instituto Foodservice Brasil) in partnership with the marketing company mosaiclab.

From October to December of last year alone, expenditures totaled R$56.5 billion – an increase of 10% compared to the previous year. The numbers recorded in the 4th quarter are approaching pre-pandemic levels. Compared to 2019, there was a 1% increase in this type of expense.

The survey also shows that the amount spent by consumers has risen. O ticket average jumped 8% in the period and reached R$ 19.27. This movement is driven by the greater flow of visitors to establishments: the rate grew by 2%.

For Lucas Roberto, head of marketing at the IFB, despite the sector having been one of the most affected by the pandemic restrictions, the area has been resilient and proven that it can give new meaning.

“There will not be a return to normal, but new behaviors and new expectations, and entrepreneurs are adapting”he declared.

Compared to pre-pandemic data, the study says that evening meals have increased their weight in the sector’s traffic, while lunch remains below historical levels.

In a note, the IFB says that “Weekends have also expanded their space in foodservice, signaling that the historic core consumption is challenged not only by recovery, but also by new consumer habits”.

Spending on food through apps and delivery channels also increased in 2022: 16% of orders were placed through delivery. In 2019, that rate was 9%.

According to the study, orders placed exclusively through apps grew by more than 1,000% compared to 2016, and are already double the pre-pandemic rate.

Lucas says that the sector’s goal is to bring back old customers and attract new ones, within the new consumption dynamics: “We observe a new configuration, with new challenges for foodservice, but, above all, we see the ability to adapt and reinvent the segment”.