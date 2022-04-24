US President Joe Biden said on Friday (April 22, 2022) that Brazilians should be paid not to cut down the country’s trees.

“We should be paying Brazilians not to cut down their forests”, said Biden. The speech was made during an Earth Day event.

The US leader stated that 3rd world countries should “be helped“. He immediately corrected his speech, and said that “not all” are 3rd world.

“We had to cut our [florestas]. We have to cut ours. We have the benefit of that. Because we have these 3rd world countries – not 3rd world countries, some are, in Africa and in and in South America, and the industrialized countries have to help”.

Biden also said that he spent time in the Amazon, in regions of the rainforest in Colombia and Brazil, and that the forest takes more carbon out of the air in the Amazon than the US generates daily from particles.

“I spent time in the Amazon, Colombia and Brazil, and guess what? More carbon is taken from the air in the Amazon, that carbon sink, than every particle of carbon generated daily in the entire United States from all sources.”.

Watch the speech of the American president (1min7s):

Read here the intact (183 KB) of President Joe Biden’s speech at the event on Friday (22.Apr.2022).