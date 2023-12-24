Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 12/24/2023 – 19:00

A supper in Christmas is a tradition in many Brazilian homes, but this year it is being in innovation. According to the Brazilian Association in Supermarkets (Abras), supper will be more expensive in 2023. The research predicts that the basket in composed of Christmas birds, olive oil, box in bonbon, sparkling wine, loin, panettone, ham, turkey, cider and tender will cost R$ 321.13, an increase in 8.9% compared to last year. As a result, consumers are looking to replace products to make the bill cheaper.

As typical Christmas products become more expensive at this time, some of these substitutions are essential for the supper be plentiful and fit into the worker’s pocket.

In according to research by Fipe (Fundação Institutos in Economic Research), the most sought after at this time is Cod, with an increase in 15.65%. The variation in sirloin price in desalted cod morhua 1kg can be found in R$79.90 to R$239.90. To replace the noble product, the most popular options are: dogfish and fillet in hake. In the case of dogfish, the price per kilo may vary in R$25.90 to R$59.90. Now the fillet in Frozen hake per kilo can vary between R$ 22.90 and R$ 46.90.

For financial educator and director of Multimarcas Consórcios, Fernando Lamounier, Brazilians need to plan as soon as possible what to serve to family members and thus take advantage of seasonal products and save money on holidays. in end in year.

“The country’s economic instability is the hindering agent in a pattern in healthy financial life for the common citizen. As a result, many families end up spending above their budget to provide a supper fed up with your family and friends, a mistake that could end up costing you dearly. To stay in look for promotions and even make the exchange in Some seasonal products are important actions to reduce spending and thus prevent consumers from going into the red”, he highlights.

Just like cod, olive oil in olive oil was one of the products with the biggest readjustment on the list, on average in 35.7%. The average in price in a bottle in oil in single type olive with 500ml can be found in R$32.90 to R$51.90. One option is to use in compound oil (soy + olive oil) that can be found from in R$ 10.99.

Turkey and chester can be replaced by chicken, sold at lower prices. To make it look pretty at the table, stuff it with farofa and decorate it with threads. in eggs or slices in pineapple, exactly as is done with typical Christmas birds, are the recommendations.

Lamounier explains that the difference in the sum at the end of the purchase ticket can be used for other purposes, such as paying a bill or saving for bills. in January.

“There is a lack among people in awareness about expenses, making it increasingly necessary to carry out in financial planning with the aim in benefit not only the holder of the money, but also everyone around them. Writing down expenses and highlighting priorities helps with budgeting to ensure healthy conditions in maintain yourself financially, without impulse spending”, concludes the expert.

Variations in prices

A dot in attention that the consumer has to pay is in relation to the variation in price in the same product. For example, a panettone in candied fruits in 500g can cost in R$ 18.00 to R$ 27.00. Lamounier recommends researching at least three different places to make the right purchase.

A tip from the expert is to look for products that have experienced deflation, such as: bone-in ham (10.41%), grapes (6.7%), red wine (1.7%), among others. Use creativity and don’t let in celebrate with family and friends.