Since the beginning of the war in the Middle East, the Brazilian government has rescued 1,445 people and 53 pets who were in the region of conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists. This Thursday morning (2), another 32 passengers, coming from the West Bank, returned to the country on a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) flight. Brazil, however, has not yet entered the list of countries that can remove their citizens from the Gaza Strip.

On Monday (30), a FAB aircraft left for Cairo where it awaits the boarding of 34 people who are in Gaza and, if released, will cross the border towards Egypt. There are 20 Brazilians and 14 Palestinians in the immigration process to Brazil. They are all staying, at the expense of Itamaraty, in Rafah and Khan Younis, cities located in a region less affected by the conflict.

The Rafah crossing is the only border that the Gaza Strip does not share with Israel. But its reopening, which took place three weeks after the start of the war, has been gradual and tightly controlled by Egyptian authorities. According to the country’s government, all 7,000 foreigners awaiting repatriation will be released, but in groups of around 500 people.

The authorizations are the result of an agreement, brokered by Qatar, between Egypt, Israel and Hamas. The two lists of countries authorized to remove their citizens from Gaza already include Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chad, South Korea, Croatia, the United States, Finland, Greece, the Netherlands, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Jordan, Japan , Macedonia, Mexico and the Czech Republic. Thanks to a personal effort by President Joe Biden, Americans make up the main group, with 400 people authorized to leave the region.

“New country relations will be published soon and our Brazilians must be part of them”, said ambassador Alessandro Candeas, from the Brazilian Representation in Ramallah.

However, Imataraty sources have stated to the press that Israel is prioritizing the departure of citizens from its allies in the war against Hamas. And the delay in including Brazil on the lists would be a response to the country’s actions at the head of the UN Security Council – in October, the resolution drafted by Brazilian diplomats, and vetoed by the USA, did not mention the Israelis’ right to defense.

In addition to Brazil, other countries in Latin America, Africa and the Arab world (with the exception of Jordan) are still awaiting authorization to remove people from Gaza.