According to research, although formal education is valued in the country, more than 80% of the population prefers virtual courses

The Skills Outlook Employee View survey, released this Monday (24.Apr.2023) in Brazil, points out that courses online are for Brazilians the best way to qualify for the job market. More than 80% prefer virtual, short-term courses. Performed by pearson in partnership with Google, the survey surveyed 4,000 workers from Brazil, India, the United Kingdom and the United States, between August and September last year, 1,000 from each country, and was released globally on April 20.

Although formal education is still valued by workers in Brazil, the survey identified that more than 40% believe in the possibility of building a successful career without a university course, against 34% who prefer formal education at a university or training long to learn new skills for their careers. 22% choose to train themselves through websites and apps online.

Pearson’s Product director, Eduardo Leite, told the Brazil Agency that, although it is becoming more similar to other countries, Brazil has some peculiarities: “Brazilians have a greater urgency in understanding that they need constant qualifications. Brazil has this highlight. They understand that they need to qualify more to remain relevant in the job market and manage to reach better positions within their careers”.

This level of urgency is only matched by India. Brazil is also a country where we see a greater growth of people who understand that they can have a good career without formal education. “This is a pretty big change that you see in the last few years”declared Leite.

SKILLS

The survey reveals that Brazilian workers remain very focused on soft skills (soft skills). “I would say that Brazil is one of the countries that is most interested in developing these soft skills and not just hard skills. [habilidades técnicas]”, said Milk.

The survey indicates that the 6 skills considered most important by Brazilians are teamwork, leadership, language skills, decision-making, communication and agility. It suggests, however, that, over a period of 5 to 10 years, hard skills focused on technology will be considered the most necessary.

Another point that is quite strong in Brazil compared to the United States and the United Kingdom, and even to non-English speaking countries, is that there is a great interest and need in developing a new language.

“The skill that people are most interested in seeking to develop for the future is in languages, especially English, because they understand that this will expand employability possibilities, especially in technology careers where people are getting jobs outside, or in multinationals, including remuneration in foreign currency. This is a difference when compared to countries that have English as a native language”highlighted the director.

Another highlight perceived in Brazil is that workers seek flexibility, due to mobility issues, a lot of time spent on transportation. Therefore, they opt for a lot of flexibility or ways of learning that offer flexibility, so that the person can study at their own pace or at different times.

This is an expanding trend in Brazil. apps and platforms online are among the preferred ways of learning. But short courses and intensive training online appear, along with a university degree, among the best ways to advance in your career, pointed out the Brazilians interviewed.

Eduardo Leite emphasized that, in the pre-pandemic of covid-19, Brazil maintained a certain prejudice, even a greater rejection, in relation to learning online. Today, however, in the post-pandemic period, Brazilians already accept virtual learning as a way to boost their careers. In this, Brazil is already very similar to other countries.

“Today, there is greater openness to remote or hybrid online formats. Currently, there is more acceptance for the 2 models. Brazil has been getting closer and closer to other countries that already have a more mature online model”said Leite.

CONTINUITY

85% of Brazilian workers expect to continue learning throughout their careers and, for 83%, certifications, short-term courses and bootcamps (immersive and intensive teaching) are among the favorites for your professional development. More than 80% of respondents argue that universities should be more involved in offering non-formal programs for workers.

Another specificity indicated by the research in Brazil is the growing interest in microcredentials, or a constant form of learning. There is great interest in Brazil for people to have further training linked to the company or place where they are working.

Often, when the organization or institution offers the employee this training, it is generally very specific and matches a new position or position within the company. There is a mutual interest. The company has a benefit because its employee will develop a skill, and the worker also satisfies a need that the company has mapped out for him to progress in his career.

For Eduardo Leite, another piece of information that draws attention is that leadership appears to be something that people are developing now and are interested in developing. He highlighted that people seek to be a better leader, even more so now, with new technologies, and more and more people understanding the importance of human relationships and also the collaboration between the workers themselves.

EDUCATION

the director of FGV Social (Fundação Getúlio Vargas Social), Marcelo Néri, highlighted, in an interview with Brazil Agency, that although there has been an evolution, the average number of years of study of Brazilians is still low. In 1980, it was 3 years. “Today, we are in 10 years, which is still little, on average, per adult, and, despite this jump in education, productive inclusion, that is, the productivity of the Brazilian worker, has been stopped in this period”noted.

Néri said that the life expectancy of Brazilians has increased a lot, and studies show that education may have helped for this, but it did not impact work productivity, which is something more direct. The director of FGV Social pondered that even the longest life expectancy creates this need for learning throughout life, where this type of course online inserts.

People realize that they need something more to better fit into the job market. Formal education in Brazil, at least at the high school level, which is an important stage, was very unfocused, that is, the student learned several subjects, but none of them specialized, with little impact on the job market. When asking teenagers who should be in high school the reason for dropping out, 42% said it was due to lack of interest, 27% due to lack of income, because they had to work.

“In fact, there is great potential for you to provide courses that meet the specific demands of workers, at different times in their careers and, on the other hand, that have a greater impact on the job market”.

Marcelo Néri recalled that the covid-19 pandemic brought about a change in the sense of also taking activities to the digital world, from teaching to the job market. “So, it is natural that the degree of interest and the demand and supply of online courses also increase”. He noted, however, that just because there’s a demand doesn’t mean you’re actually empowering people in the job market.

PROFESSIONAL COURSES

According to Néri, on the other hand, there is no tradition of vocational courses in Brazil. It has some institutions of excellence, such as Senai (National Service for Industrial Learning) and Senac (National Service for Commercial Learning), but they do not address the scale of the problem. Research carried out by FGV Social on vocational courses in general found that the higher the level of the technological course, for example, a short university course, the greater the impact.

“The gain that the person has with taking the course is greater than, for example, for those who have taken a vocational high school or a more basic professional qualification course. The higher the scale in the course hierarchy, the greater the effect tends to be.”.

Marcelo Néri highlighted the gains resulting from the professionalizing courses, “Occupancy rises 8% and wages tend to rise 15% [em média] when the person takes these courses, in relation to not taking them. We did not find a great effect in relation to day or night courses, face-to-face or digital. Nowadays, the pandemic has generated a great change in various aspects of people’s lives “.

Courses online have an advantage in terms of adapting more to people’s time, although a face-to-face course, interaction with colleagues and live teachers, has its advantages. “I would say that a hybrid course might be a solution to these purely digital courses, although I recognize that those courses that have a face-to-face side are more complex and expensive”said the director of FGV Social.

With information from Brazil Agency.