Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/08/2024 – 19:35

With the silver in women’s football and the bronze in women’s volleyballBrazil ended its participation in the Paris Olympic Games this Saturday (10). Although there are still medals to be defined on Sunday (11), the last day of the Olympics, none of them have Brazilians in the running. With this, the official number of Brazilian podiums in 2024 is now known. There were 20 in total: three golds, seven silvers and ten bronzes. The country says goodbye without recording the best performance in most of the criteria, although it came close in some cases.

IT’S GOLD, IT’S GOLD, IT’S GOLD FOR BRAZIL!!! The first gold medal of the #TimeBrazil in #Paris2024 It’s hers: BEATRIZ SOUZA! The 26-year-old from São Paulo writes another historic chapter for Brazilian judo in her debut in #OlympicGames! Congratulations, Bia! You are an Olympic CHAMPION!… pic.twitter.com/OrSwrHHTs0 — Time Brazil (@timebrasil) August 2, 2024

Related news:

Performance in Tokyo 2020 will continue to be the benchmark for at least another four years. In Japan, we had the most gold medals (seven, tied with the Rio Games in 2016), the highest total of medals (21), the best position in the overall standings (12th), as well as the highest number of different sports reaching the podium (13).

The main drop in performance in Paris is in the number of gold medals. In addition to Rio and Tokyo, the performance in Athens, when Brazil won five first places, was also superior. In this criterion, the result is equal to Atlanta (1996), Beijing (2008) and London (2012), all with three gold medals. Since 1996, only in Sydney, in 2000, has the country won fewer gold medals. In fact, in that edition, Brazil did not reach the top spot once.

In terms of the total number of medals, however, Paris is second only to Tokyo. This is now two consecutive editions with around 20 podiums.

We still have to wait until the end of the Games to find out where the country will finish in the medal table. However, it is already known that there will be eleven medal-winning sports, behind Tokyo and Rio (at home, twelve sports won medals). In the end, no sport made its debut as a medalist for Brazil in Paris.

The Paris Olympics will come to an end this Sunday (11), with the closing ceremony, scheduled to begin at 4 pm (Brasília time) at the Stade de France. The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) announced that the duo Duda and Ana Patrícia, Olympic champions in beach volleyball, will be responsible for carrying the country’s flag at the event.