Brazilian representation in the West Bank managed to contact citizens awaiting repatriation in a region close to Egypt

The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) reported this Saturday (28.Oct.2023) that it has resumed contact with Brazilians in Gaza. According to the country’s representation in the West Bank, citizens awaiting repatriation in the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah, locations close to the border with Egypt, have guaranteed access to water and food for the next few days.

“We have reestablished contact with our nationals in both cities and will continue to monitor the situation”, said Alessandro Candeas, Brazilian ambassador to the West Bank. Read the complete of the statement (PDF – 307 kB).

The government also informed that a Presidency of the Republic plane is heading to Cairo, the capital of Egypt, to repatriate Brazilians as soon as they cross the border from the Gaza Strip to Egypt. The VC-2 has the capacity to carry 40 passengers.

In total, 28 people, 22 Brazilians and 6 Palestinians residing in Brazil, remain sheltered in Rafah and Khan Yuni awaiting authorization to cross the border.

According to the Itamaraty, there is still no forecast for these families to return to Brazil. There is also no information about the amount of supplies that Brazilians currently have access to or how long these supplies will last.