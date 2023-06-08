Brazil Agencyi

06/07/2023 – 17:10

Brazilians still haven’t withdrawn R$ 7.08 billion in resources forgotten in the financial system, announced this Wednesday (7) the Central Bank (BC). Until now, the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) returned BRL 3.93 billion, out of a total of BRL 11.01 billion made available by financial institutions.

Regarding the number of beneficiaries, 13,970,528 account holders redeemed amounts. This represents only 35.93% of the total of 38,876,360 account holders included in the list since the beginning of the program, in February last year.

Among those who have already withdrawn amounts, 13,477,382 are individuals and 493,146 are legal entities. Among those who have not yet redeemed, 36,120,242 are individuals and 2,756,118 are legal entities.

Most people and companies that have not yet withdrawn are entitled to small amounts. Amounts receivable of up to R$10 account for 62.68% of beneficiaries. Values ​​between R$10.01 and R$100 correspond to 25.24% of account holders. Amounts between R$100.01 and R$1,000 represent 10.31% of customers. Only 1.78% are entitled to receive more than R$ 1 thousand.

After being off the air for almost a year, the SVR was reopened in March, with new sources of funds, a new scheduling system and the possibility of redeeming values ​​​​of deceased people. In March, informed the BC, R$ 505 million forgotten were rescued. In April, the value dropped to R$ 259 million.

Improvements

The new phase of the SVR has important innovations, such as screen printing and request protocols for sharing on WhatsApp and the inclusion of all types of values ​​provided for in the SVR standard. There will also be a virtual waiting room, which allows all users to make the appointment on the same day, without the need for a schedule by year of birth or foundation of the company.

In addition to these improvements, there is the possibility of consulting the values ​​of the deceased person, with access to heirs, executors, executors or legal representatives. As with consultations with living people, the system informs the institution responsible for the amount and the amount range. There is also more transparency for those who have a joint account. If one of the holders requests the redemption of a forgotten value, the other, when entering the system, will be able to see the information: such as value, date and CPF of the person who made the request.

funding sources

Forgotten resource sources that weren’t in last year’s batches were also included. Closed pre- or post-paid payment accounts, closed registration accounts held by brokers and distributors, and other resources available at institutions for returns were added.

In addition to these sources, the SVR includes the following amounts, already available for withdrawals last year. They are as follows: closed checking or savings accounts; capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of former members of credit unions; Unsought resources from closed consortium groups; unduly charged fees; and installments or expenses of credit operations unduly charged.

blows

The Central Bank advises account holders to be careful with scams by fraudsters who claim to act as intermediaries for alleged redemptions of forgotten values. The body emphasizes that all the services of Valores Receivable are totally free, that it does not send links nor does it contact you to deal with receivables or to confirm personal data.

