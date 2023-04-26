The Impostometer, a panel installed at the headquarters of the Commercial Association of São Paulo (ACSP), will display the R$ 1 trillion mark this Wednesday (26) at noon.

The mark will be reached seven days in advance compared to 2022. This is the amount paid by Brazilian taxpayers to the federal, state and municipal governments since the beginning of this year. Taxes, fees and contributions, including fines, interest and monetary correction, are included in accounting.

“The tax hike we had was due to the increase in inflation, which directly affects product prices and raises revenue”, says Marcel Solimeo, an economist at ACSP.

Taxes X Mother’s Day

The traditional date of Mother’s Day, a time when trade gains momentum, can represent significant numbers in tax collection. Still according to Solimeo, the charge embedded in gifts will affect the pockets of children who decide to make purchases during this period.

Perfumes (national) can reach up to 69.13% of taxes. In the case of jewelry, taxes can reach 50.44%. With slightly less taxes, we have scholarships (general) with 39.95%.

The Impostometer was implemented in 2005 by ACSP to make Brazilians aware of the high tax burden and encourage them to charge governments for better quality public services.