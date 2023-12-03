Trade in the region that divides the countries grew; neighboring country had the highest economic growth in the world in 2022

Bonfim, in Roraima, is a small city, with just 13,000 inhabitants. But, if it doesn’t draw attention due to its size, or any tourist attraction, it stands out for being the only land road connection from abroad with Guyana, a South American country that had the highest rate of economic growth in the world, in 2022 (62, 3%), according to IMF (International Monetary Fund).

Guyana borders Brazil, Venezuela and Suriname. In addition to Brazil, only Suriname has a border post with Guyanese territory, but there, the crossing between the 2 countries is done by boat, unlike Bonfim, where a bridge connects Brazil and Guyana.

Bonfim and the Guyanese Lethem are sister cities, considered an international population arrangement by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Every day, several Brazilians cross the border to shop in the cheapest stores in Guyana, work or do business with the new revelation of the world economy.

Born in Minas Gerais, Robero Osme already lived in the capital of Guyana, Georgetown, before settling in Bonfim 3 years ago. For more than a decade, he has maintained a hotel in the Brazilian municipality, which relies on traffic between the two cities. “Nobody comes for a walk in Bonfim. There are no tourist attractions here, there is nothing. People come here to do business, they go to Guyana. Here is an exit door [para o país vizinho]”, explains Osme.

Like other residents of Bonfim, he has fears about the increase in hostilities between Venezuela and Guyana, as the Venezuelan government is holding a referendum this Sunday (Dec 3, 2023), in order to consult the population on the redefinition of border between the 2 countries in an attempt to annex 74% of Guyana.

“If you close the border, it’s over”

According to Osme, one of the immediate fears is the closure of the border between Brazil and Guyana, made up of a bridge that crosses the Tacutu River.

“We suffer here with Covid. We were closed here for almost 2 years [devido ao fechamento da fronteira]. We didn’t even have money to pay for energy. And it could happen again. If you close the border, it’s over,” said the hotel owner.

A possible closure of the border also worries Tarcísio Bezerra Almeida, owner of a construction materials store in Bonfim.

“The main fear of people who undertake business here is the issue of closing the Border. There is talk of the possibility of a closure. This would directly impact our merchandise”, says the Brazilian, who sells construction products, such as bricks, to customers in Lethem.

Almeida said that, in recent days, he has seen an increase in inspections on the border between Brazil and Guyana. “These days, the Guyana border is hot. Guyana has a very large purchasing power and passes a lot of merchandise there. We have a brick factory and our truck goes to Lethem every day. We even send goods to Georgetown”he says.

Both businessmen do not wish to see a change of sovereignty in Lethem.

“As it is, it’s great. I don’t want there to be a change. But I also don’t believe there will be this change.”said Almeida.

“Today we have as neighbors the fastest growing country in the world. Trade is increasing a lot. [Se Lethem passar à administração venezuelana] We are going to have as a neighbor a country that is not growing.”highlights Osme. “Over the last 5 to 8 years, trade with Guyana has grown dramatically. And now you can just reset it.”

The Brazilian Ministry of Defense reported that it has been monitoring the situation and has intensified its actions in “border to the north of the country”, with an increase in the presence of military personnel in the region. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advocates that Venezuela and Guyana seek a peaceful solution to the situation.

With information from Brazil Agency