The number of Brazilians living in Portugal has been growing in recent years. In 2021, there were 204,694 (29.3% of the total number of foreigners in the country). This number is expected to increase when new visa modalities approved in july –such as the job search– come into force.

Until now, it is necessary to have a signed contract or a promise of work to apply for a visa while still in Brazil. Anyone who leaves the country without this visa and enters Portuguese soil as a tourist, has a complicated path to regularize the situation.

According to lawyer Catarina Zuccaro, from CZ AdvogadosPortuguese lawallows the person to come as a tourist and, if they find work, stay here [em Portugal]”. but this is an exceptional regime. “And the exceptional regime, at the moment, far surpasses the rule, which is to come with a visa“, said.

What an immigrant cannot do, according to the lawyer, is “already come with that intention [de encontrar trabalho], lie at immigration and say that you came for tourism knowing that you are going to stay”.

Luciene Magalhães, 44, is one of the many cases of Brazilians who arrived in Portugal to work, but without a visa or job. She left Belo Horizonte in 2019, where she had a clothing store. It took almost 3 years to get regularized. Today, she is a cook and works with cleaning.

Luciene stated that “it was very difficult” gather all the documentation to apply for the visa. “For many things, people had to be paid to be able to do“, said. “A very big bureaucracy.”

There are several profiles on social networks that offer help for Brazilians to obtain documents. Luciene said she paid €300 for the NIF (Portuguese CPF), for the social security number and to open a bank account.

The services are free, but foreigners can run into difficulties. To get the NIF, for example, immigrants need a tax representative, who will assume possible charges in case of default with the Finance (a body equivalent to the Federal Revenue).

Catarina Zuccaro said lawyers can legally charge for the service. But she declared that it was common to see “people who have no experience and no legitimacy to offer themselves to be people’s fiscal responsible” and charge for it.

“What many people found was a way of life. That is, if I make 10 NIFs at €75 [cada] per month, I already make more than a minimum wage [de € 705 ]”, said. “Most do this type of service in the Finances themselves, charge and do not issue an invoice for the service. In other words, they are still receiving money, evading taxes and withholding information that they are carrying out an activity, even if it is a consultancy.”

The Brazilian immigrant said she regretted having paid to obtain the documents. “Nowadays I wouldn’t do that, I would do it another way. I don’t think it was correct on my part, but I also think it could be different. [o processo em Portugal]it could take less”, lamented Luciene.

The Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa sanctioned the bill at the beginning of August which creates a job search visa. According to the Prime Minister’s government Antonio Costaauthor of the proposal, the objective is “attract regulated immigration”.

When the legislation is in force, Brazilians who want to work in Portugal will be able to leave Brazil with a visa. They will have 120 days to find a job and apply for residency – with the possibility of extending it for a further 60 days.

The lawyer stated that this enactment is important because “no employer will be able to use the excuse of not registering, of not making the contract, of not registering with social security” for lack of worker documentation. According to her, there will be no moreexcuses” for “exploit the worker”.

Cyntia de Paula, president of House of Brazil from Lisbon –non-profit association to support immigrants–, highlighted the importance not only of regularization, but also of creating mechanisms to prevent labor exploitation.

“Regularized migrants are less susceptible to labor exploitation, have access to their rights and contribute, and this is fundamental“, said. “On the other hand, we will not fail to question the conditions of the work offered“, continued.

“What we have seen every day in the association is that some sectors, especially bars and restaurants, are very precarious. With terrible working conditions, many hours worked, minimum wages” he explained. She mentioned that, when walking through the streets of Lisbon, it is easy to see that the Brazilian community occupies these positions in weight.

According to Catarina, in addition to being a positive change for the immigrants, the big gain is for Portugal. “The point is that we need that manpower. There are more than 49,000, 50,000 vacancies to be filled in the tourism sector, in the food sector, and we don’t have workers for that.“, said. “This visa was more to remedy this lack of manpower.”

Data from the SEF (Foreigners and Borders Service, the body responsible for visas and residence permits) show that 39,406 new residence permits were issued to Brazilians last year. Almost half (44.7%) were working. Then, family reunification (31.1%), study (10.8%), permanent residence card (9.3%) and others (4.1%). Here’s the intact of the 2021 report (6 MB).

WORK PROMISE

Migrating with a job is not a guarantee of speeding up the process. Alex Souza, 39, arrived in Portugal in 2015 with a guaranteed job in a Lisbon news portal.

He stated that the regularization was “very exhausting” and it took 3 and a half years. “The company that hired me said it couldn’t wait until I applied for a work visa in Brazil“, what “it would take 2 to 3 months“, said. He then came as a tourist. According to the immigrant, in addition to the complicated local bureaucracy, the process was delayed by external factors.

“I arrived in September 2015 and I have already started the process. Shortly thereafter, the war in Syria began. Millions of refugees began to arrive in Europe, and European countries closed their borders to try to contain that wave of refugees. All regularization processes have been paralyzed“, said.

The Brazilian, who currently works as a shiatsu therapist and photographer, managed to obtain the visa only in July 2019.

Among the restrictions for those waiting for the process to progress is the orientation not to leave Portuguese territory. Still, there is legal protection for the worker.

“From the moment the boss signs the work contract and makes the social security deductions – even though he [trabalhador] does not have the documentation in order–, he is a worker like any other, with the right to social protection: unemployment benefit, sick leave, all of that”, said Catherine.

On the other hand, according to Cyntia, Casa do Brasil receives many cases of irregular immigrants who face difficulties in renting a house and opening a bank account, for example.

“Many people are in immense suffering because they are constantly reminded by the system that they are in an irregular situation, despite contributing, despite having their contract, working, paying their taxes” said.

STUDY

One of the common ways to enter Portugal in good standing is through study visas – granted to those who take long-term courses, such as degrees and masters. With the residence permit, the foreigner can look for a job and request a work permit from the SEF.

This is how Amina Bawa, 34, decided to move to the Portuguese country in 2016. A professional in the 3rd sector, especially in culture and unions, she said that she was motivated to emigrate by the “flattening” that reached its area of ​​operation in Brazil at the time.

Amina entered Portugal as a student to pursue a master’s degree. Today, she is a technical education teacher and assistant director at a leading cultural center in Europe.

Due to the high demand at the Portuguese consulate in Rio de Janeiro, the option to migrate as a student also had its drawbacks. “When I was approved for the master’s degree, I was in Brazil. I think I arrived two weeks after classes started because it took a long time for my visa to be released“, said.

Amina said that she would not do anything different in this regard: she would migrate for education and within the legal framework. “I prefer to live without this emotion of documentation”, he joked.

Brazilian students enrolled in universities in Portugal need to apply for a visa at one of the Portuguese consulates in Brazil. Upon arriving in the country, they have to apply for a residence permit from the migration service.

When the new law comes into force, students will not need to apply for residency with the SEF. It is hoped that the simplification of the process will help to unburden the service. With the change in legislation that should increase requests in Brazil, the president of the association emphasized the need for consulates to guarantee speed in the processes.

DIGITAL NOMAD

The new Portuguese migration law also contemplates the granting of a visa for the exercise of subordinate or independent professional activity to people who work remotely outside Portugal. In this case, you mustthe employment relationship or the provision of services must be demonstrated”, says the text.

This is the case of Dáfny Reis, 39, who works remotely with social networks. She traveled to Portugal with her husband, a son and a newborn daughter.

As the visa for digital nomads has not yet come into effect, the family consulted an advisor to verify the best option and chose to enter the country as a tourist.

Upon arrival, with difficulty in getting the documents, they paid “horrors” for a service similar to Luciene’s. “We arrive desperate and very eager to make things happen, so we end up falling into the clutches of this type of advice”, he blurted out.

The biggest difficulty faced by Dafny was finding a place to live. “It’s very difficult, nobody welcomes you, nobody wants to show you an apartment, real estate doesn’t answer you, or, if they answer, they call you back and they don’t when you see that you’re Brazilian”.

Faced with personal problems, the family chose to return to Brazil after 9 months in Portugal. “If I could go back, I wouldn’t leave here without a visa at all” he declared. She also said she would work out practical issues — such as renting a house and taking out medical insurance — before traveling.

The leader of Casa do Brasil de Lisboa emphasized the importance of obtaining reliable information before migrating. “PIt allows this migration to be more planned and the migratory experience itself to be more protected. Know the real economic and social situation of the country. Knowing simple things, like the [preços dos] rentals in big cities”, advised Cynthia.