Caetano Veloso, Gal Costa and João Gilberto entered the list of the 200 greatest singers of the last 100 years of Rolling Stone. The North American magazine released a new version of the ranking on Sunday (1.Jan.2023). Aretha Franklin occupies the 1st position.

According to the magazine, the criteria used were The “originality, the influence, the depth of the artist’s catalog and the breadth of his musical legacy”. In addition to the ability to “remake the world just by opening your mouth”.

Among Brazilians, João Gilberto was the best placed, in 81st position, followed by Gal Costa, in 90th, and Caetano Veloso, in 108th.

The magazine describes Caetano as “Brazil’s leading singer and songwriter, the national equivalent of Dylan, a revolutionary rocker with a strong literary bent.”. João Gilberto is defined as one of the 3 founding architects of Bossa Nova.

Singer Gal Costa, who died on September 9, 2022, it was described as the “most transcendent female vocalist of the post-bossa era”.

Other important names like Michael Jackson, Elton John and Rihanna also appear in the ranking.

Read the full list:

Aretha Franklin Whitney Houston Sam Cooke Billie Holiday Mariah Carey Ray Charles Stevie Wonder Beyonce Otis Redding Al Green Little Richard John Lennon Patsy Cline Freddie Mercury bob dylan Prince Elvis Presley Celia Cruz Frank Sinatra Marvin Gaye Nina Simone Adele Smokey Robinson George Jones Mary J. Blige Paul McCartney Dolly Parton Mahalia Jackson chaka khan Hank Williams Luther Vandross David Bowie Bessie Smith Thom Yorke Dusty Springfield Kurt Cobain Van Morrison Curtis Mayfield louis armstrong Aaliyah Etta James Teddy Pendergrass Ariana Grande James Brown Ella Fitzgerald Mavis Staples Linda Ronstadt Tony Braxton Rod Stewart Joni Mitchell Health Mick Jagger Miriam Makeba Willie Nelson Tina Turner Barry White Brian Wilson Lady Gaga Howlin’ Wolf Kate Bush Umm Kulthum George Michael Robert Plant Bjork Minnie Riperton David Ruffin Dennis Brown Rihanna Youssou N’Dour Ronnie Spector Roy Orbison Muddy Waters Hector Lavoe Patti LaBelle D’Angelo Wilson Pickett Bruce Springsteen Janis Joplin emmylou harris Chris Cornell Joao Gilberto Steve Perry Amy Winehouse can mangeshkar Johnny Cash Michael Jackson Diana Ross Jimmie Rodgers Selena Gal Costa Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Anita Baker Stevie Nicks Toots Hibbert Vicente Fernandez Chuck Berry usher Bob Marley Clyde McPhatter Elton John Gladys Knight Taylor Swift Leonard Cohen Aaron Neville Eddie Vedder Bill Withers Lou Reed Caetano Veloso Roger Daltrey The Weeknd Fiona Apple Ozzy Osbourne India Chrissie Hynde Erykah Badu Erykah Badu patti smith John Fogerty Barrington Levy Charlie Rich Jackie Wilson Donna Summer Karen Carpenter Robert Johnson Joe Strummer Donny Hathaway Tammy Wynette Florence Welch Rob Halford courtney love Jeff Buckley Loretta Lynn Neil Young Axl Rose UI Lauryn Hill El DeBarge Merle Haggard Rocío Dúrcal bono Christina Aguilera Russell Thompkins Jr. Lucian Darlene Love PJ Harvey Ruth Brown Barbra Streisand Levon Helm Wanda Jackson Bryan Ferry Martha Reeves Michael Stipe Mahlathini dion Corin Tucker George Strait Robert Smith Carrie Underwood Mississippi John Hurt Mercedes Sosa Brenda Lee Françoise Hardy Bobby “Blue” Bland Sandy Denny Ronnie James Dio Morrissey marc anthony Debbie Harry sylvester Chris Stapleton odetta Juan Gabriel Marianne Faithfull buddy holly Lana Del Rey Iggy Pop Patty Loveless Taboo Ley Rochereau Martha Wash SZA Bob Seger Jazmine Sullivan Solomon Burke Karen O Alicia Keys ofra haza Bonnie Raitt Fela Kuti Joan Baez Frank Ocean jung kook Anohni Brandy kelly clarkson Poly Styrene Paul Westerberg Burna Boy Billie Eilish Glenn Danzig Rosalía