Caetano Veloso, Gal Costa and João Gilberto entered the list of the 200 greatest singers of the last 100 years of Rolling Stone. The North American magazine released a new version of the ranking on Sunday (1.Jan.2023). Aretha Franklin occupies the 1st position.
According to the magazine, the criteria used were The “originality, the influence, the depth of the artist’s catalog and the breadth of his musical legacy”. In addition to the ability to “remake the world just by opening your mouth”.
Among Brazilians, João Gilberto was the best placed, in 81st position, followed by Gal Costa, in 90th, and Caetano Veloso, in 108th.
The magazine describes Caetano as “Brazil’s leading singer and songwriter, the national equivalent of Dylan, a revolutionary rocker with a strong literary bent.”. João Gilberto is defined as one of the 3 founding architects of Bossa Nova.
Singer Gal Costa, who died on September 9, 2022, it was described as the “most transcendent female vocalist of the post-bossa era”.
Other important names like Michael Jackson, Elton John and Rihanna also appear in the ranking.
Read the full list:
- Aretha Franklin
- Whitney Houston
- Sam Cooke
- Billie Holiday
- Mariah Carey
- Ray Charles
- Stevie Wonder
- Beyonce
- Otis Redding
- Al Green
- Little Richard
- John Lennon
- Patsy Cline
- Freddie Mercury
- bob dylan
- Prince
- Elvis Presley
- Celia Cruz
- Frank Sinatra
- Marvin Gaye
- Nina Simone
- Adele
- Smokey Robinson
- George Jones
- Mary J. Blige
- Paul McCartney
- Dolly Parton
- Mahalia Jackson
- chaka khan
- Hank Williams
- Luther Vandross
- David Bowie
- Bessie Smith
- Thom Yorke
- Dusty Springfield
- Kurt Cobain
- Van Morrison
- Curtis Mayfield
- louis armstrong
- Aaliyah
- Etta James
- Teddy Pendergrass
- Ariana Grande
- James Brown
- Ella Fitzgerald
- Mavis Staples
- Linda Ronstadt
- Tony Braxton
- Rod Stewart
- Joni Mitchell
- Health
- Mick Jagger
- Miriam Makeba
- Willie Nelson
- Tina Turner
- Barry White
- Brian Wilson
- Lady Gaga
- Howlin’ Wolf
- Kate Bush
- Umm Kulthum
- George Michael
- Robert Plant
- Bjork
- Minnie Riperton
- David Ruffin
- Dennis Brown
- Rihanna
- Youssou N’Dour
- Ronnie Spector
- Roy Orbison
- Muddy Waters
- Hector Lavoe
- Patti LaBelle
- D’Angelo
- Wilson Pickett
- Bruce Springsteen
- Janis Joplin
- emmylou harris
- Chris Cornell
- Joao Gilberto
- Steve Perry
- Amy Winehouse
- can mangeshkar
- Johnny Cash
- Michael Jackson
- Diana Ross
- Jimmie Rodgers
- Selena
- Gal Costa
- Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
- Anita Baker
- Stevie Nicks
- Toots Hibbert
- Vicente Fernandez
- Chuck Berry
- usher
- Bob Marley
- Clyde McPhatter
- Elton John
- Gladys Knight
- Taylor Swift
- Leonard Cohen
- Aaron Neville
- Eddie Vedder
- Bill Withers
- Lou Reed
- Caetano Veloso
- Roger Daltrey
- The Weeknd
- Fiona Apple
- Ozzy Osbourne
- India
- Chrissie Hynde
- Erykah Badu
- Erykah Badu
- patti smith
- John Fogerty
- Barrington Levy
- Charlie Rich
- Jackie Wilson
- Donna Summer
- Karen Carpenter
- Robert Johnson
- Joe Strummer
- Donny Hathaway
- Tammy Wynette
- Florence Welch
- Rob Halford
- courtney love
- Jeff Buckley
- Loretta Lynn
- Neil Young
- Axl Rose
- UI
- Lauryn Hill
- El DeBarge
- Merle Haggard
- Rocío Dúrcal
- bono
- Christina Aguilera
- Russell Thompkins Jr.
- Lucian
- Darlene Love
- PJ Harvey
- Ruth Brown
- Barbra Streisand
- Levon Helm
- Wanda Jackson
- Bryan Ferry
- Martha Reeves
- Michael Stipe
- Mahlathini
- dion
- Corin Tucker
- George Strait
- Robert Smith
- Carrie Underwood
- Mississippi John Hurt
- Mercedes Sosa
- Brenda Lee
- Françoise Hardy
- Bobby “Blue” Bland
- Sandy Denny
- Ronnie James Dio
- Morrissey
- marc anthony
- Debbie Harry
- sylvester
- Chris Stapleton
- odetta
- Juan Gabriel
- Marianne Faithfull
- buddy holly
- Lana Del Rey
- Iggy Pop
- Patty Loveless
- Taboo Ley Rochereau
- Martha Wash
- SZA
- Bob Seger
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Solomon Burke
- Karen O
- Alicia Keys
- ofra haza
- Bonnie Raitt
- Fela Kuti
- Joan Baez
- Frank Ocean
- jung kook
- Anohni
- Brandy
- kelly clarkson
- Poly Styrene
- Paul Westerberg
- Burna Boy
- Billie Eilish
- Glenn Danzig
- Rosalía
Correction
3.jan.2023 (3:18 am) – Unlike what was published in this post, the name of the magazine is not Rolling Stones (this is the name of the rock band led by Mick Jagger), but Rolling Stone. The above text has been corrected and updated.
