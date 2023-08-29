Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2023 – 18:39

Two young Brazilians have been detained for five days in Bangkok, Thailand, for a communication error during an interview to obtain a visa in the Asian country. They claim that they got confused with English and said they were on vacation, when the visa application stated that they were traveling for work.

With their visa denied to enter Cambodia, the final destination of the trip, they will be deported to Brazil. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was monitoring the case.

Gabrielle Carolline Barroso Pena, 28, released videos on the social network Tik Tok reporting that she is in prison without having committed a crime. She and her Brazilian friend Alex Sandro de Lima Caetano left Brasilia with Cambodia as their final destination, where they would work in a company.

On the 23rd of August, when they arrived at Bangkok airport, they had problems with their visa. “It got confusing because we couldn’t communicate in English. It was for work, but we said vacation and it went wrong”, told the young woman to the Wide Angle column, on the website metropolises.

The two Brazilians signed the documents for deportation and were taken to a detention room. In the video, the young woman reports that the place “is a kind of prison”, with bunk beds and bad mattresses.

According to her, there are cockroaches in the rooms and the food is served in plastic containers. She and her friend had a fever, vomiting, and diarrhea but received no help. Gabrielle complained about the lack of information about the extradition process and the flight back to Brazil.

According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brazilians who wish to enter Cambodia, via Thailand, need to fill out a visa form distributed during the flight or at border posts. There is a fee to be paid in dollars and information is checked during the interview at the airport.

Itamaraty informed that the case of Brazilians is being monitored through the Embassy of Brazil in Bangkok and nationals receive consular assistance. According to the folder, in compliance with the right to privacy and the provisions of the Access to Information Act, the Ministry cannot provide more detailed data on the case.

The report was unable to contact the Brazilians and their families.