Political rights are guaranteed by the Porto Seguro Treaty, signed on April 22, 2000 by Brazil and Portugal

Brazilians residing in Portugal have the right to vote in the elections this Sunday (10 March 2024), which define the new composition of the Assembly of the Republic, the country's Parliament. Some are also running in the election.

To vote and run for elections, Brazilians do not need to have Portuguese citizenship. In the case of voters, it is necessary to prove legal residence in Portugal for a period of more than 2 years and register. Those who apply must live in the country for at least 3 years and adhere to the status of equal political rights.

Political rights are guaranteed by the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Consultation, also known as the Treaty of Porto Seguro. The bilateral agreement was signed on April 22, 2000 in an event that marked 500 years since the arrival of the Portuguese in Brazil. Here's the complete of the text (PDF – 137 kB).

The treaty gives Brazilians residing in Portugal and Portuguese residing in Brazil the option of adhering to the general statute of equality and the special statute of equal political rights. Anyone who opts for the 2nd model must necessarily adhere to the 1st and will lose their political rights in their country of origin.

In practice, the agreement allows Brazilians living in Portugal to hold public office, vote and stand for elections in the European country.

In addition to Brazilians, citizens of countries that are part of the HUH (European Union), the United Kingdom, other European and South American countries, Cape Verde and New Zealand. The rules are different for everyone.

Portugal has a population of around 980 thousand immigrants, according to data from statistics company Pordata. The number corresponds to approximately 10% of the country's population. Of the total number of foreigners residing in Portuguese territory, around 390 thousand are Brazilians (almost 40%). Citizens in the regularization process and those with dual citizenship, such as Brazilian and European, for example, are not counted.

“It is essential that the migrant community gets involved in the political process, because they are also citizens exercising their citizenship in Portugal”, said the president of House of Brazil in Lisbon –non-profit association that works to demand egalitarian policies for migrant communities, Cynthia de Paula, at Power360.

The leader of the association, who is also running in the election, highlighted that migrants are susceptible to vulnerable situations, such as labor exploitation and denied rights.

Like Cynthia, other Brazilians are among the 4,616 candidates registered in the electoral race for the 230 seats of deputies in the Portuguese Assembly. The number of Brazilians running for the election was not disclosed by the CNE.

There are Brazilian candidates across different political spectrums, genders and age groups. Themes linked to migration are part of its proposals. Read about 4 of them:

Marcus Santos, 44 years old

Affiliated to the right-wing Chega party, he is running for the Porto region, in the north of Portugal. He is vice-president of the Porto District Political Committee and a jiu-jitsu teacher. If elected, he will be one of the few black men in the Portuguese Parliament.

In speech at the 6th Chega National Convention, in January, Santos asked good immigrants for their votes “who fled socialism”, citing Brazilians, Venezuelans and Cubans.

Is a supporter of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and critical of the traditional press. He shared alleged allegations of fraud in the Portuguese elections on his social media profiles. social media.

Ricardo Amaral Pessôa, 67 years old

Candidate for ND (New Right), a party founded in April 2022 and running for the first time this Sunday (10 March). It is the main name of the acronym for Setúbal, a district in the metropolitan region of Lisbon. Pessôa is a security businessman and president of Brazilian Association of Portugal.

Has as campaign agenda the universality of the National Health System, combating inequalities in access to education and mitigating climate change. In comments made on programs about the politics of CNN Portugaldefended Bolsonaro and questioned the fairness of the Brazilian electoral system.

Geizy Fernandes, 38 years old

Affiliated to Livre, a left-wing party that she helped found, she is also running for Setúbal. She works as an advisor in the area of ​​communication and human rights in the party's office at Lisbon City Council.

She has already competed in 2 elections, but was not elected. She states that immigration is essential to Portugal and defends measures to welcome and regularize immigrants.

Among his party's proposals, the following stand out: facilitating access to housing, paying a basic income to all citizens, readjusting the income tax table and preserving the environment.

Cynthia de Paula, 38 years old

Affiliated to BE (Bloco de Esquerda), she competes for Lisbon. She is president of Casa do Brasil in Lisbon, political coordinator of Rede Sem Fronteiras in Europe and an activist for migrants' rights.

Among your proposals are building “effective responses to reduce inequalities, so that the right to housing, health, education and decent working conditions are in fact guaranteed”.

He argues that migration should be a transversal theme in the creation of public policies: “When we talk about work, health, housing and climate issues, for example, migrants must also be involved”.

