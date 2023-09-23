Governments of the countries reached an agreement based on the principle of reciprocity; read measurement rules

Brazilians will be able to use their CNH (National Driving License) to drive in Portugal without having to change documents. The Portuguese will also be able to drive vehicles in Brazil with the same ease. The measure is part of a reciprocity agreement signed between the governments of the 2 countries on Friday (September 22, 2023).

The agreement was signed by the minister Renan Filho (Transport), by the Brazilian ambassador Raimundo Carreiro and by the Minister of Infrastructure of Portugal, João Galamba.

“This measure brings traffic safety and facilitates the movement of Brazilians and Portuguese between the two countries”, he said Minister Renan Filho, shortly after the signing. He associated the agreement with the presence that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has had abroad in 2023.

Read the rules for using documentation in another country: