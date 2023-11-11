Group tried to leave the region on Friday (Oct 10), but station was not opened; must return to the crossing point this Saturday (11.nov)

The 34 Brazilians who are in the Gaza Strip are still waiting for the opening of the Rafah border crossing, in Egypt, to be repatriated. The group was authorized to leave the region on Friday (10.Nov.2023) but, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, they were unable to cross the border because the post was not opened.

“We are in repeated contact with all parties and hope that these names are allowed to cross as soon as possible.”said the minister in a conversation with journalists on Friday (10.nov).

Also on Friday (10.nov), the MRE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) reported that the group of Brazilians and their families had been at the border post since 7am (local time, 2am Brasília time), and that would be allowed to enter Egypt.

However, with the closure of the crossing, the group had to return to the places where they were sheltering. They should return to the station this Saturday (Nov 11) to wait for the opening.

A Brazilian government plane is in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, waiting to bring the group to Brazil.

With information from Brazil Agency.