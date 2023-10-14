Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/14/2023 – 9:08

Sixteen Brazilians arrived this Saturday (14) in the city of Khan Younes, in the south of the Gaza Strip, and are staying in the building of a Brazilian Palestinian family. The group was at a Catholic school in the Gaza City region until this morning, waiting for the repatriation operation to begin. The crossing was suspended by Itamaraty for security reasons, but the worsening of the conflict situation meant that the transport took place on an emergency basis.

The second stage of the operation is the passage to Egypt through Rafah. According to the Brazilian ambassador to Palestine, Alessandro Candeas, there is still no scheduled date for this crossing. From Rafah, 22 Brazilians will go to an airport where they will be rescued by a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) flight. Of the total of 22 people wishing to evacuate, 14 are children, 8 are women and 6 are adult men.