According to an Atlas Intel survey, 42% see persecution against the former president, and 41% say there is no injustice in recent actions

Research carried out by AtlasIntel and released this Friday (9.Feb.2024) shows that 42.2% of those interviewed believe that the investigations against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) constitute a “persecution policy”. Another 40.5% do not have this perception.

The percentages are technically tied, considering the survey's margin of error, plus or minus 2 percentage points. Read the complete of the study (PDF – 6 mB). There are also 17.2% who were unable to answer.

The survey interviewed 1,615 interviewees, via the internet, from February 8 to 9, 2024. On the 8th, Bolsonaro was the target of an operation by the PF (Federal Police) investigating an alleged coup attempt by members of his government (2019- 2022).

The question asked was the following: “In your opinion, do the judicial investigations against Jair Bolsonaro constitute political persecution?”

The interviews were carried out digitally and randomly with respondents aged 16 or over from the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 pp (percentage points) plus or minus. The confidence interval is 95%.

