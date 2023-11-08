The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, had said that they would leave the region by this Wednesday (8.nov)

The group of 34 people awaiting authorization to leave the Gaza Strip via the border between Rafah and Egypt is not on the new list released this Wednesday (8.nov) – the date set by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, for the 24 Brazilians and 10 Palestinians who are in the process or will begin immigration to the country left the conflict zone.

According to the Brazilian ambassador to Palestine, Alessandro Candeas, the new list of names has 601 people. They are citizens of Germany (75), Canada (40), the United States (100), the Philippines (107), Romania (51) and Ukraine (228). O Power360 asked the ambassador about the group’s expected departure from Brazil, but received no response until the publication of this text.

Among the people waiting to board the flight to Brazil is Hasan Rabee. He published in Instagramon Tuesday (Nov 7), who had received the news that the trip could take place this Wednesday (Nov 8).

The border It was closed for almost 2 days, from Sunday (Nov 5) to Monday (Nov 6). The Egyptian government did not officially explain the reason for the closure and suspension of new authorizations for foreigners to leave the Gaza Strip during this period.

Until then, 4 lists had been published (here, here, here It is here), which authorized the departure of around 2,240 people, including injured people, foreigners and holders of dual nationality. After opening, a new list was published on Tuesday (Nov 7), with 605 names.

Since the start of the Middle East conflict on October 7, the Gaza Strip has been deprived of food, water, energy and fuel by Israel’s siege of the territory, controlled by Hamas. Some humanitarian aid trucks are entering across the border with Egypt, loaded with food and medicine. Non-governmental organizations say that the quantity is insufficient.