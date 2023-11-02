Most of the almost 600 foreigners who will leave the region via the border with Egypt are North Americans

For the 2nd consecutive day, Brazil is not one of the countries authorized to remove its citizens from the Gaza Strip across the border with Egypt. A group of 34 people awaits clearance to leave the region. There are 24 Brazilians and 10 Palestinians who are in the process or will begin immigration to Brazil.

The list of foreigners authorized to cross the passage between Rafah and Egypt this Thursday (2.Nov.2023) has a majority of Americans: they are 400 of the 576 names on the list. The rest are from people with passports from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, South Korea, Croatia, Greece, the Netherlands, Hungary, Italy, Macedonia, Mexico, Switzerland, Sri Lanka and Chad. The information was passed on by the Brazilian ambassador to Palestine, Alessandro Candeas, to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

In note published on the 4th (1st.nov), Itamaraty said it was confident that “shortly” Brazilians in the Gaza Strip “will be granted authorization to pass through Rafah”.

According to Itamaraty, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Minister Mauro Vieira (Foreign Affairs) “have carried out efforts in favor of the departure of Brazilians with several high-ranking authorities from Egypt, Israel, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority and other countries in the region”. The ministry said the negotiations “will continue to be carried out until the departure of Brazilians trapped in Gaza is completed”.

RESCUE IN THE WEST BANK

In the West Bank, the Brazilian representation in Ramallah held on the 4th (1st.nov) a rescue operation of 32 people from 12 families who expressed interest in repatriation. There are 12 men, 9 women and 11 children. In the group, there are 6 elderly people.

The flight is scheduled to arrive this Thursday (Nov 2) at Brasília Air Base. The destination of the repatriated people will be Foz do Iguaçu (8), São Paulo (5), Florianópolis (4), Recife (3), Rio de Janeiro (3), Fortaleza (3), Curitiba (2), Goiânia (2) , Brasília (2) and Porto Alegre (1).

According to the Brazilian ambassador to Palestine, Alessandro Candeas, 3 vehicles, including buses and vans rented by the Brazilian representation, took passengers from 11 cities in the West Bank to the city of Jericho and, from there, to Jordan. At Queen Alia International Airport (Jordan), the Brazilians were boarded on a presidential aircraft.

“The vehicles were identified with the Brazilian flag. For security purposes, the plates, routes and passenger lists were communicated to the authorities in Palestine and Israel,” Candeas said. The measure aims to avoid bombings on the route.