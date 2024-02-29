According to Febraban, 67% of Brazilians noticed a rise in prices at the beginning of 2024, while salaries remain stable for 51%

Brazilians are more optimistic about the country's evolution, but inflation continues to be one of the biggest concerns for 2024. This is what a report from Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and the Ipespe (Institute for Social, Political and Economic Research) released this Thursday (29.Feb.2024).

According to the survey, 57% of Brazilians believe that the country will improve, a drop of 2 percentage points compared to the last survey carried out in December. In their personal lives, 75% of those interviewed see a better horizon within 12 months. Here's the complete research (PDF – 4 MB).

However, the population pointed to inflation as the economy's biggest villain at the beginning of the year. For 67% of Brazilians, prices rose between December last year and February this year – an increase of 13 percentage points compared to the last survey.

In the view of the president of the Ipespe Scientific Council, Antônio Lavareda, the perception of rising prices occurs amidst the beginning of the year expenses, such as taxes and the purchase of school materials.

“After the end-of-year holiday period when, as a rule, public opinion's mood and expectations improve, the results of this February edition reflect, to a certain extent, Brazilians' concerns about inflation, under the impact of financial statements. beginning of the year, such as school supplies, IPTU and IPVA, in the household budget”says Lavareda.

Food and household products were those that showed the most increases, according to the perception of those interviewed. Around 72% of the population felt their pockets were heavy in supermarkets.

Already 30% of Brazilians have seen the price of fuel and medicine soar at the pumps and in pharmacies. For 10%, services related to education were those that increased the most in the last month.

Projections

Febraban also questioned respondents about economic projections for the year 2024. According to the survey, 57% of respondents believe that taxes should increase in the coming months.

Purchasing power should be reduced for 38% of Brazilians, while salaries should remain stable for 51% of the population.

Taxes: 57% believe there will be an increase, 2 percentage points more than in December (55%).

Interest rate: 48% believe it will increase, 2 percentage points more than in December (46%).

Inflation and cost of living: 55% are betting on an increase, 9 percentage points more than in December (46%).

Access to credit: The number that thinks access to credit will increase fell from 43% to 39%, and the number that thinks it will stay the same fell from 29% to 34%. Another 21% think it will decrease, 2 percentage points less than in December (23%).

Purchasing power: decline from 39% to 35% in the contingent that believes there will be an increase; and an increase from 34% to 38% of those who bet on a fall.

Unemployment: the percentage that believes unemployment will increase remains at 34%; the number of those who believe that it will remain stable increased from 23% to 31%; and the amount that thinks unemployment will decrease from 39% to 32%.

Salary: 51% believe that this item will not change. Those who believe in an increase total 34%, while 13% believe that there will be a decrease.

Bolsa Família: 55% believe that Bolsa Família will not change. This number rises to 60% among those with higher education.

Population priorities

The survey also showed that 29% of Brazilians want the government to prioritize the creation of jobs and investments in health this year. Education (12%) and Public Safety (8%) were also cited as the biggest concerns for the year.

Employment and Income: mentions fell from 32% to 29% during the research period;

Health: mentions jumped from 26% to 29% between December and February, reaching “Employment and Income”;

Education: maintained 12% of mentions;

Hunger and Poverty: citations fell by 2 percentage points, from 6% to 4% in February;

Security: citations rose from 6% to 8%, a likely effect of news about prison escapes, especially among higher-income audiences;

Inflation and Cost of Living: rose from 6% in December to 9% in February;

Environment: fell from 4% to 3% in February;

Corruption: maintained the same percentage as in December (3%);

Tax Reform, Infrastructure and Credit Incentive Policies: They remain at the bottom of the priority ranking, with 2% or less of mentions.

government programs

The survey also considered the level of Brazilians' debt perception, which grew 2 percentage points and reached 43%. Created to reduce the population's debts, the Unroll it is known by 79% of the population, compared to 75% in the December survey.

Already the Safe cell phone is known by 57% of those interviewed, with 72% rating the program as excellent or good. Another system highly rated by Brazilians is Pix, used by 92% of respondents, according to Febraban.

The survey was carried out between the 14th and 20th of February and interviewed 2 thousand people in the 5 regions of the country.